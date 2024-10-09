Don’t be spooked: October is Campus Sustainability Month

In October, people don their pink clothing in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, put up spooky decor for Halloween and give their pets cannabidiol (CBD) treats for National Pet CBD Month. At UC Irvine, Anteaters also celebrate Campus Sustainability Month.

Most Americans learned energy-saving tips in elementary school, like turning off the faucet when brushing their teeth or recycling. At the university level, students may wonder what changes they can make among a sea of other people. UC Irvine’s Sustainability Resource Center aims to make learning about and practicing sustainability as easy as possible for students through various events, club meetings and resources.

“Oftentimes students are so focused on academics, focused on whatever can get them to what they want to do in life, but sometimes we forget that we have to fulfill our heart,” Garrett Hurley, director of the Sustainability Resource Center at UCI, told New University. “Getting involved in things you’re passionate about, it can really boost academics and personal life while giving you some skills that could actually apply to your future.”

Events like the Environmental Justice Collective meeting, Little Ants Nature School, Sustainability Social and more can be found on CampusGroups this month. Those who want to find a like-minded community can join EarthReps, the Bee-Friendly Committee or the gardening group at the Ants in Your Plants Garden.

UCI is a mainstay on many “green campus” lists and is praised for its empathetic efforts to protect Earth and its environment. So how does the university manage to maintain its status? And how does one measure sustainability?

Sustainability in universities is generally ranked in various categories according to The National Library of Medicine — some include buildings’ energy efficiency, waste prevention and disposal and the protection of the flora in and around campus.

Due to their size and student use, university buildings consume substantial amounts of energy. Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building standards certify buildings that reduce their consumption and fare well on the environment. To be certified according to LEED, buildings must reduce their contribution to climate change by “adhering to prerequisites and credits that address carbon, energy, water, waste, transportation, materials, health and indoor environmental quality.”

Certification categories are measured by points that equate to either certified, silver, gold, or platinum, respectively. According to UCI Sustainability, the university has 22 platinum certified — the highest certification possible — buildings on campus and 11 gold certified — the second-highest ranking.

UCI offered admission for this fall to a record number of about 45,000 students. Despite the increased number of students compared to last fall, the university has measures built into its framework to help reduce waste production.

“We understand some students feel nervous about the climate crisis,” Rachel Harvey, Student Housing Sustainability Programs Manager at the Sustainability Resource Center, told New University. “We try to teach students that individual behavior matters.”

Harvey noted that one way students can start implementing change is by composting, which became a state law in 2022. In an example given to New University, if a group of students are having a pizza party in their dorm, one student can collect the leftover crusts and food bits to compost. Another can recycle the cardboard pizza boxes. Harvey stressed that there are always ways to be environmentally conscious. By doing it long enough, it will become second nature.

The UCI chapter of the Food Recovery Network, a national nonprofit, also cooks up ways to save food. Through gleaning — recovering edible, safe leftover food, usually from UCI events — and education initiatives, the club focuses on how the community can impact those who are food insecure.

“Sustainability is not isolated as a concept,” Chloe Selby, president of UCI’s Food Recovery Network club, told New University. “And in our club, we believe that diversity brings strength that applies to academic study as well as lived experiences and your unique perspective.”

UCI recognized the club’s efforts through the Outstanding Sustainability Initiative Award in April for the club’s food drives, donations to local food banks and overall food rescuing.

For students looking to get their hands dirty with food, the Ants in Your Plants Garden in the Arroyo Vista housing community scratches the green thumb itch. Students can grow foods like tomatoes and carrots in the garden, and whatever students do not take for themselves is donated to the Basic Needs Center’s FRESH Pantry.

Ants are not the only beloved insects at UCI; the university is a certified affiliate of Bee Campus USA. Pollinators are one part of the equation, but plants on campus are another variable.

“[Diminishing bee populations] is an issue of justice and welfare; if humans are responsible for habitat loss and pollinator deaths, then we are now also responsible for rebuilding habitats and conserving pollinators,” the UCI Sustainability Bee Certification website states.

UCI’s facilities management upkeeps the various flora, which includes 18,000 trees. Tending to the native plants and adding more to the grounds is necessary to support the ecosystem and thrive for insects and other animals. Critters are also safe on campus because of the reduced pesticide use required by the Bee Campus USA certification.

Along with joining an organization that aligns with individual sustainability interests, Hurley stressed the importance of making larger-scale changes with a ballot.

“Well, the first thing I would say is, if you are someone that has the ability to vote, make sure that you are registered to vote,” Hurley told New University.

Joining a club or volunteering can not only acquaint one with other students but can allow for further education.

“It’s physically impossible for me to go out and educate each member of our campus that steps foot onto our campus,” said Hurley. “But it’s possible that by educating these five people, each one of those five people go out and educate another five, and from there on until, hopefully, we can reach the whole campus.”

Cassandra Nava is a Features Intern for the fall 2024 quarter. She can be reached at cassan2@uci.edu.

Edited by Sofia Feeney, Kaelyn Kwon and Jaheem Conley.

Editor’s Note: The article’s photo and author’s name were updated.