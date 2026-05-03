Sunday Comic: Stickers FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Laptop stickers are a must for every Anteater! By New U Graphic Design May 3, 2026 Isabella Lee is a Graphic Design Intern for the Spring 2026 Quarter. She can be reached at isabel13@uci.edu A&E A blessing in disguise: Grand Theft Auto VI’s data breach May 3, 2026 A&E ‘Lee Cronin’s The Mummy’ delivers gore but lacks uniqueness May 2, 2026 Features UCI alumni inducted into National Boxing Hall of Fame May 2, 2026 A&E Pokémon card inflation: Are scalpers to blame? May 2, 2026 A&E Not for Radio’s EP ‘Bloom’ blossoms audiences into late spring May 1, 2026 Editorials New University on the 2026 ASUCI election results May 1, 2026 Read More New U Kurt Kanazawa’s resilience and push for progressiveness in the arts UCI Student overcomes rare syndrome and wins Cochlear scholarship ‘Eaters drop a thrilling series opener against UCSD, 11-10 Breaking: Fire on Fuertes Street Data centers are taking and consuming