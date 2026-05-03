Sunday Comic: Stickers

Peter the Anteater is studying on a pink laptop that is decorated with stickers, including UC Irvine stickers and Petr stickers. Peter is in front of a blue and pink gradient background.
Laptop stickers are a must for every Anteater!
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Isabella Lee is a Graphic Design Intern for the Spring 2026 Quarter. She can be reached at isabel13@uci.edu

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