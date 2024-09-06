UCI Women’s Volleyball sweeps UNM 3-0 in Lobo Invitational

The UCI Women’s Volleyball team (2-1) triumphed over the University of New Mexico (2-1) with a landslide 3-0 victory in the Lobo Invitational at the Johnson Center in Albuquerque, N.M. on Aug. 31.

Irvine was the only team to have played two back-to-back matches preceding the game, facing off against the University North Dakota and Tulane University on Aug. 30. They won the season opener against North Dakota 3-1 and then took a loss to Tulane 2-3.

Set 1

Irvine’s crowd was loud with anticipation as sophomore setter/rightside Nicole Feliciano took on the first set, allowing UCI two early points. New Mexico fought back as junior outside hitter Naomi Chankoumi secured their first kill for the team. The Anteaters took the lead as their powerhouse senior middle blocker/right side Ofure Iselen made her first kill, bringing the score to 8-7. Iselen dominated the net and rejected UNM senior outside hitter Kialah Jefferson’s attempts twice, setting the score to 9-4.

As the ‘Eaters closed in on set point at 24, Lobos junior outside hitter Lauryn Payne added pressure and made her fourth kill. With the score 24-16, Irvine graduate outside hitter Katie Smith made her first kill — ending the set with a quick shot over two blockers. UCI took the first set 25-16 (1-0).

Set 2

Keeping the momentum going into set two, the ‘Eaters struck first to claim a two-point lead. Lobos graduate outside hitter Jada Bouyer responded with a kill that bounced off Irvine’s blocks.

Quick moves from UCI, as Iselen claimed another kill and Smith shot her second ace for the day, brought the score to 8-2. After a hit violation call from the Lobos that ended with Irvine extending the lead 11-4, Payne took two more kills for UNM. Not backing down, junior libero Campbell Jensen added pressure and made her first and only ace of the game to give the Anteaters a 16-7 lead. The Lobos called a timeout and players and coaches huddled together to establish a game plan to shift the match in their favor.

Irvine moved quickly as Iselen brought the score to 23-14 and Feliciano made her third kill to give the Anteaters a 24-14 lead. Junior outside hitter Kendra MacDonald brought the set to a close with the final kill, 25-14. UCI made two big set wins to make the matcht a 2-0 difference and an average victory margin of 10 points over UNM.

Set 3

In the third set, the ‘Eaters drew the first blood again. The Lobos made a lift call to close the gap to 6-5. Then, redshirt sophomore libero Madison Blanco made an ace over Irvine’s Smith to bring the set to its first tie, 6-6 — causing the set to be much tighter than the other two.

Payne secured a double dig to make the score 10-8, but Smith — up to 3 kills and aces — took another kill to extend the Anteaters’ lead to 12-8. At the media break for the third set, the Anteaters were still on top with a score of 15-13. Ultimately, Feliciano made the match point, 25-18.

With the win, UCI broke the Lobos’ perfect record.

UCI Women’s Volleyball will play their next game against Idaho State University at Crawford Hall on Friday, Sept. 6.

Caroline Ambrose is a Sports Intern for the summer 2024 quarter. She can be reached at carolisa@uci.edu.

Edited by Jack Fedor.