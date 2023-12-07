UCI Grinds out a Win Against Denver University, 50-47

The UCI Women’s Basketball team (5-3) won a tight game against the Denver University Pioneers (1-6), 50-47, at the Bren Events Center on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Following a tough 54-60 loss against Texas Tech, the Anteaters looked to get back on track against a struggling Pioneers team that dropped their previous contest against Loyola Marymount University (LMU), 61-79, on Nov. 30.

The ‘Eaters started slow, as the Pioneers opened the game with a 10-2 run. Denver, a heavy three-point shooting team, blitzed the Anteaters’ defense in the paint for the early advantage.

UCI responded with a three-pointer from junior guard Nikki Tom, cutting the lead to 10-5. The Pioneers quickly retaliated with their own three-pointer from leading scorer senior guard Emily Counsel, scoring three of her 18 points for the 13-5 lead.

The Anteaters ended the first quarter with a bank-shot three-pointer from senior guard Tarryn Ross, cutting the deficit down to 16-12. UCI finished the quarter shooting 5-21 (24%) from the field, setting the tone for an abysmal shooting night for the ‘Eaters.

Much like the opening frame of the game, Denver sprinted out of the gates in the second quarter, going on a 7-0 run. Sophomore guard Jordan Jones converted a contested layup through traffic, followed by Counsel scoring her second triple and a layup to extend the lead to 23-12 and force an Anteater timeout.

The ‘Eaters emerged out of the timeout with higher intensity to match the Pioneers on both sides of the court. UCI offensively found easy layups and mid-range jump shots, while stringing together consecutive stops on defense to spark an 11-2 run. The ‘Eaters tied the game at 23 apiece with a scoop layup through traffic from junior guard Amelia Scharpf.

UCI ended the second quarter forcing Denver to go on a near seven-minute scoreless drought, allowing the Anteaters to finish the first half with the lead, 26-23, following another layup from Scharpf.

Three minutes into the third quarter, the Pioneers regained the lead off a three-pointer from Counsel, 29-26. The ‘Eaters quickly tied the game as freshman guard Shirel Nahum matched with her own three from the corner.

Later, senior guard Diaba Konate capitalized on one of her five steals for an easy breakaway layup in transition, retaking the lead, 31-29. The Pioneers battled back with a three-pointer from Counsel for the point advantage.

In the final minute of the third quarter, Denver extended the lead to 38-35, after Jones connected on a short mid-range jumper. UCI junior guard Déja Lee responded, finishing an and-one play, converting a layup and free throw to tie the game at 38 to close the quarter.

In the opening two minutes of the fourth quarter, both teams were ice cold from the field until Konate converted a layup in transition following a steal to allow UCI to regain the lead, 40-38.

Later in the quarter, Scharpf hit two free throws to increase the Anteater lead to four, 44-40. The Pioneers remained persistent as Counsel responded with a layup on their next possession.

The ‘Eaters remained poised, ramping up their intensity on the offensive side of the ball with crucial layups from Konate and senior center Nevaeh Parkinson, ballooning the lead to a game-high six points, 48-42.

In the final minute of the game, Denver continued to battle, cutting the Anteater lead to one, following a steal and three-pointer from freshman guard Reagan Pahl, 48-47.

The ‘Eaters managed to hold on for the win, as Scharpf converted two much-needed free throws and the defense forced an air ball on the game-tying three-point attempt for the 50-47 victory.

The Anteater defense stepped up huge, forcing the Pioneers’ offense to shoot 29% from the field and 21% from the three-point line with 21 turnovers. Yet, UCI narrowly won the game due to an uninspiring offensive performance, only shooting 25% from the field and 18% from beyond the arc.

Coach Tamara Inoue noted her squad’s lackluster offensive performance.

“What was really good was that all 10 players scored at some stage tonight,” Inoue said in an interview with the New University. “Not one player [on our team] had double figures and we found a way to win.”

Following a nasty, grinded-out win by the ‘Eaters, the Anteaters increased their win streak to two with a 61-55 victory over New Mexico State on December 5 at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico.



Donnell Fuller is a Sports Staff Writer. He can be reached at ddfuller@uci.edu.