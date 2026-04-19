Sunday Comic: Oversleeping

The graphic is a five panel comic. The first panel shows a light-blue Anteater wearing a short-sleeved t-shirt resting its head on its paw, with a laptop in its lap. To the left of their head is a speech bubble with “I’m so sleepy” written in all capslock inside of it. To the left of the speech bubble is a light-pink Anteater, who is wearing a short-sleeved hoodie, taking notes on an iPad. In the second panel, both of the light-blue Anteater’s hands are on either side of their head in distress, while a white spiky pattern surrounds them. Above their head is all capitalized text reading, “Ugh, I can’t focus on calculus right now.” The third panel is a close-up shot of the light-blue Anteater's face with a horrified, wide-eyed expression. To the left of their head are the words “Wait a minute … “ and to the right of their head are the words “I’m not taking a calc class”. The fourth panel has the light-blue Anteater waking up sweaty in their apartment bed while dressed in a sleeping gown and a nightcap. To the right of their head are the words “Oh no”. In the fifth panel, the light-blue anteater is running towards the left following a gravelly pathway, now dressed in a short-sleeved t-shirt and a backpack. Above their head is a speech bubble that has “How could I forget about my history lecture!” written in all capitals.
Make sure to set many alarms so you don’t oversleep, Anteaters!
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Kay Zunich is a Graphic Design Staff Artist for the Spring 2026 quarter. She can be reached at kzunich@uci.edu

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