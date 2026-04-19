Sunday Comic: Oversleeping FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Make sure to set many alarms so you don’t oversleep, Anteaters! By New U Graphic Design April 19, 2026 Kay Zunich is a Graphic Design Staff Artist for the Spring 2026 quarter. She can be reached at kzunich@uci.edu Opinion A love letter to capitalism April 19, 2026 Features Black Student Union holds town hall regarding recent hate-incidents April 18, 2026 Op-Eds In 24 hours, Basic Needs Center’s budget will be gutted April 17, 2026 Sports UCI Women’s Water Polo claimed victory in Big West quarterfinals April 16, 2026 Sports UCI Track & Field competes in the Challenge Cup in Fullerton April 16, 2026 A&E Theater Thursday: ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ launches with signature nostalgic flair April 16, 2026 Read More New U ASUCI hosts senator and referendum forums UCI Women’s Tennis falls to UC Santa Barbara, 6-1 UC Irvine Men’s Tennis defeats Cal Poly 4-1 Week of debates close with ASUCI presidential debate Breaking: Hate crime at Plaza Verde parking structure