Meet ASUCI’s 2026-2027 External Vice President candidate

In this year’s ASUCI election, third-year political science, anthropology and criminology, law and society triple major Jayla Kamilla Pete is running for the position of External Vice President (EVP). Pete is the only candidate running for EVP. She is running on a slate with Summer Tram Anh Phan, Joshua Gonzales, Sarah Gagnier and Denise Rojas.

The EVP operates within ASUCI’s Executive Branch, “promoting student advocacy on a local, statewide and national level.” The office serves as a liaison between students and government entities, including the UC Regents and elected officials, and works to ensure student concerns are addressed in policy.

The EVP is responsible for coordinating student voter registration efforts, maintaining relationships with local and national student organizations and developing programs that promote civic engagement among UCI’s undergraduate student body. The office also collaborates with the University of California Student Association (UCSA) to advocate for student interests across the UC system.

Jayla Kamilla Pete

Pete is currently serving as a Social Sciences Senator in ASUCI’s Senate. She also holds the position of Advocacy Committee chair in the ASUCI Senate. In addition, she works within the EVP office as a Racial Justice Coordinator. Before these roles, Pete was involved in the Internal Vice President’s Office through the Council on Diversity and Equity.

Pete describes the EVP office as a largely behind-the-scenes force within student government, focused on advocacy rather than programming.

Her passion for advocacy began before college and was heavily influenced by her experiences as a Native American student. Pete said her background has impacted her commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices on campus.

“As someone who’s on the board for ASA, the American Indian Youth Association, which is an umbrella org within the Cross-Cultural Center, I’ve noticed a disconnect,” Pete told New University. “That’s actually one of the reasons I wanted to join ASUCI because being part of that cultural organization, I saw zero representation of my organization there.”

During her time in ASUCI, Pete has worked on a variety of initiatives, including writing legislative statements, advocating for student representation within academic schools and developing resource guides for registered campus organizations (RCOs). She emphasizes that one of her priorities is improving communication between ASUCI and student organizations.

“Again, with these lobby conferences, [I’m] making sure I give the opportunity to students who may have never had the opportunity to talk to their representatives in person in their life and they want to, like this might be a career path for them,” Pete said.

She is also working on creating a formal training program for incoming senators to ensure they understand ASUCI’s governing documents and responsibilities, since it is currently not mandated.

At the state and national level, Pete aims to expand voter education efforts and provide students with accessible, unbiased information about current events and legislation. She proposes increasing the use of informational materials, such as voter guides and social media content, to keep students informed.

Looking ahead, Pete plans to help guide the EVP office through structural changes under ASUCI’s new constitution, including a shift away from programming and toward research-based advocacy. She hopes to use her term to improve efficiency and ensure the office remains focused on student needs.

ASUCI elections will be held through online voting from April 13 to April 17. More information can be found on the ASUCI elections website.

Anika Denny is a News Staff Writer. She can be reached at adenny1@uci.edu.

Edited by Geneses Navarro