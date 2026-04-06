CSUN’s Women’s Tennis defeats UC Irvine, 6-1

The UC Irvine Women’s Tennis team (11-6, 2-3) fell to California State University, Northridge (11-6, 2-3), 6-1 at the Anteater Tennis Stadium on April 4.

After their biggest win of the season against No. 64 Hawai’i on March 27, the Anteaters fell to CSUN, with sophomore Yen Nhi Huynh taking the only win of the day in singles, defeating Matador’s senior Angela Ho on court one. She won the first set of the game 6-3 and in a more competitive fashion, won the second set — which needed a tiebreaker. The score of the invigorating second set was 7-6 (5). Despite this, UCI never was able to gain the lead.

Before Yen Nhi Huynh’s win, the Anteaters were already down 2-0 after UCI’s seniors Haily Huynh and Amanda Perez fell to graduate student Nicole West and Ho, 6-1, and juniors Bella Pitchford and Quin Brady fell to freshman Satsuki Ishikawa and senior Sofia Dermenjyan, 6-4. The other doubles match, with UCI sophomores Maily Huynh and Yen Nhi Huynh, remained unfinished, ending with a score of 5-4.

The first singles match to conclude was between Anteater junior Quin Brady, who fell to freshman Sandra Isabela Arguelles, ending the first set 6-1 and the second set 6-0. Following Yen Nhi Huynh’s win, the third match to end was Matador Ishikawa’s victory over UCI’s Pitchford, both sets ending with scores of 6-4.

CSUN clinched the victory through the fourth singles match between senior Tallia Harper and Maily Huynh, as the first set ended 6-4 and the second set ended 6-1.

The fifth match between senior Emma Moratalla Sanz and Perez was the first match of the day to complete all three sets. The first match ended 6-2, in favor of the Matadors. In the second set, Perez was able to take the lead, scoring 6-3. Lastly, the third set ended 7-5.

The last singles match to conclude was riveting, as UCI’s Haily Huynh faced off with CSUN’s West. The exciting match ended its first set with a score of 7-5, putting Haily Huynh in the lead. In the second set, West took initiative, concluding the set with a score of 6-2. In the third and final set, Haily Huynh and West battled it out for an extended period of time, needing a tie breaker after they both scored 6 points. To UCI’s disappointment, the tiebreaker ended 7-3, with CSUN in the lead and a final score of 7-6.

With only one singles win, the Anteaters lost to their Big West opponent 6-1. UCI lacked their senior captain Carolyna Fowler due to an injury, who was crucial to the Anteater’s win in their last game against Hawai’i.

The Anteaters will face No. 49 UC Santa Barbara on April 11 at the Anteater Tennis Stadium.

Milo Cramer is a Sports Intern for the spring 2026 quarter. They can be reached at mncramer@uci.edu.

Edited by Jack Fedor and Sasha Alikhanov