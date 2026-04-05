Sunday Comic: Late for class

Three panels showing Peter the Anteater going to class. Panel one shows a worried Peter still eating a slice of bread while running, stating that he's going to be late to class. Panel two is a close up of him tripping on a rock. Panel three shows a full body drawing of Peter tripping over the rock and his bread flying out of his mouth. Extra panel on the right shows cherry blossoms in the background.
Spring quarter has officially begun, welcome back Anteaters!
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Nicole Ying is a Graphic Design Intern for the Spring 2026 quarter. She can be reached at njying@uci.edu

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