Sunday Comic: Late for class FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Spring quarter has officially begun, welcome back Anteaters! By New U Graphic Design April 5, 2026 Nicole Ying is a Graphic Design Intern for the Spring 2026 quarter. She can be reached at njying@uci.edu Campus News Meet ASUCI’s 2026-2027 Associate Vice President of DEI candidate April 6, 2026 Campus News Meet ASUCI’s 2026-2027 Student Programming Commissioner candidate April 6, 2026 Campus News Meet ASUCI’s 2026-2027 External Vice President candidate April 6, 2026 Campus News Meet ASUCI’s 2026-2027 Transfer Senator candidates April 6, 2026 Campus News Meet ASUCI’s 2026-2027 Internal Vice President Candidates April 6, 2026 Editorials Vote Yes on New University’s Referendum and support student journalism April 6, 2026 Read More New U The 2026-2027 ASUCI Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs candidates 2026-2027 ASUCI presidential candidates campaign for student and academic life UCI Anteaters Baseball defeated 9-1 in rematch with UCLA Bruins Slow your roll(out): AI in higher education Issue 1