Issue 1 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Comics/Graphics Sunday Comic: Late for class April 5, 2026 News Newsom signs new executive order increasing AI protections April 5, 2026 Campus News The 2026-2027 ASUCI Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs candidates April 5, 2026 Campus News 2026-2027 ASUCI presidential candidates campaign for student and academic life April 5, 2026 Baseball UCI Anteaters Baseball defeated 9-1 in rematch with UCLA Bruins April 5, 2026 Columns Slow your roll(out): AI in higher education April 2, 2026 Read More New U UCI’s ‘Noises Off’ play showcases the comedy of chaos Housing report reveals sharp shortfall in affordable units in Irvine Music releases of winter quarter Inside UC Irvine’s growing ties to defense-funded research Dr. Skowronska-Krawczyk — How curiosity inspires eye-opening research