UCI drops second match of the season against UNR

Editor’s note: This article was republished on Feb. 8 following an updated website transfer that caused it to be removed. The article was originally published on Jan. 26.

With squeaks of shoes, screams of the players and the thwapping of balls, the UC Irvine Women’s Tennis team (0-2) were defeated, 7-0, in a tough match against the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) (1-1) at the Anteater Tennis Stadium on Jan. 18.

UCI’s day began with three doubles matches against the Wolf Pack, but two doubles sets were later dropped before the third match. UCI senior Haily Huynh and sophomore Yen Nhi Huynh played against UNR senior Amahée Charrier and junior Kennedy Robinson during the second match. It was left unfinished as the Wolf Pack kept clinching the doubles point in their other sets, resulting in a score of 4-2 prior to stoppage.

Despite the loss, UC Irvine’s single players showed resilience. Nevada scored hits and serves, but the Anteaters recovered from each missed return and countered back with strong shots. At the same time, their three doubles matches were engaged in the most challenging contest of this season so far.

UCI sophomore Maily Huynh played strongly against UNR senior Wiem Boubaker in their singles match. Huynh hit smoothly and strongly — and was able to tie at multiple points against her opponent, at times bringing her score in the lead. After many breaks, pep talks and long rallies, Huynh’s first match finished with a score of 7-5.

During her second match, things grew more intense. As Huynh worked her way up the score board, she was getting every hit. Yet, as the game progressed, Boubaker advanced more, winning their second match with a score of 6-2.

At the same time, UC Irvine’s other singles matches were having a difficult time.

Anteater senior Amanda Perez played against Wolf Pack senior Marlene Foerster, and their game began to intensify when the score was 4-1. Despite a strong play from Foerster, Perez’s coach and teammates constantly encouraged Perez, cheered her on and uplifted her during her match, leading her to come back to the match tougher than ever.

Meanwhile, UCI junior Bella Pitchford played against UNR senior Silvia-Maria Costache in the nearby courts. Their match was tough, as both players had incredibly strong serves and hit each ball stronger and stronger as their match went on. As both players were rallying, Costache hit the ball high into the air, leaving Pitchford to hit an overhand ball. Pitchford managed to hit the ball strongly towards Costache, causing her to miss it — and earning a strong point for the Anteaters.

As the time passed and the matches grew incredibly intense, Irvine’s singles players dropped all their matches against Nevada.

The Anteaters will return to the courts in an away game against Santa Clara on Feb. 7.

Melissa Hernandez is a Sports Intern for the winter 2026 quarter. She can be reached at melih12@uci.edu.

