ASUCI Senate appoints new external student advocate general

The Associated Students of UCI (ASUCI) Senate appointed third-year psychological science and criminology, law and society double major Sara Ghorbani as the new External Student Advocate General (ESAG) during their meeting in Balboa Island B of the Student Center on April 1. Ghorbani’s term began immediately following the appointment.

Ghorbani will be taking over the position from second-year film & media studies and computer science double major Abigail Park. With applications open from Feb. 17 through March 3, five applicants applied for the position — three of whom were invited to interview. Out of these three, two candidates withdrew from the race. Ultimately, Ghorbani secured the position following her interview.

As outlined in Article IX, Section 3.d. of the ASUCI Constitution, the ESAG is expected to spread awareness among the UCI undergraduate student body on their personal rights, the services offered by the Student Advocate General office and ASUCI and general UCI and UC policies. They also have the power to be a spokesperson for the voices of students that “have not been adequately represented within the [ASUCI] Senate.”

The ESAG office is separate from the judicial, legislative and executive branches that govern other organizations under ASUCI. The office is meant to serve as a neutral and independent body in order to best provide for the student body and their needs.

Ghorbani interned at the ESAG office for three academic quarters from summer 2024 through winter 2025 and has experience working in the office. She aims to carry on her previous efforts from her time as an intern to best represent the UCI undergraduate population.

“I am hoping to continue that work [by] getting guest speakers and being able to promote the rights and responsibilities of students on campus,” Ghorbani said during her inauguration speech at the meeting.

Ghorbani previously participated in the UCI Students’ Rights and Responsibilities Education (SRRE) program beginning in winter 2025. The two-quarter course will continue into the spring 2025 quarter under Ghorbani’s supervision. The program requires enrolled students to partake in a personal advocacy project with the goal of enacting positive change on the UCI campus. The projects will be presented along Ring Road during this spring quarter for the engagement of undergraduate students and administrators alike.

Additionally, SRRE participants hear from guest speakers from different UCI offices who come into the class to share their experiences, providing advice for students regarding university life and how the speakers advocate for the rights of students at their jobs. Speakers from winter quarter included representatives from the Office of Equal Opportunity and Diversity, the Office of Academic Integrity and Student Conduct and the Counseling Center.

“I am really looking forward to being able to fulfill this position,” Ghorbani said to finish her speech.

Beyond the ESAG position, the 2025 Spring ASUCI General Elections are approaching, with voting opening on Monday, April 14. Voting will close on the following Friday, April 18, at 5 p.m. These elections include the ASUCI president, vice president and the Senate among others. All undergraduates are able to vote and participate in these elections.

The ASUCI Senate meets every Tuesday and Thursday both in person and via Zoom. More information can be found here.

Ghorbani did not immediately respond to a New University request for comment.

Lauren Durham is a News Intern for the spring 2025 quarter. She can be reached at durhaml@uci.edu.

Edited by Jaheem Conley.