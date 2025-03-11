Cross-Cultural Center Referendum fails to reach spring ballot 

The ASUCI Senate voted against including the Cross-Cultural and Resource Center Referendum, Legislation R60-95, on the 2025 ASUCI Spring General Elections ballot during their March 6 meeting.

The referendum would have charged UC Irvine students an $85 quarterly fee designated for the construction and maintenance of the Cross-Cultural Center (CCC), effective after its estimated 2029 reopening.

The legislation was a student Fee Referendum — a proposal for campus-based student fees initiated and voted on by the student body — with approval from the Senate. In the audience, nine students spoke against placing the initiative on the spring ballot. Around 35 students were in support, many from affiliate organizations under the CCC. Students held up signs that read, “Rise 4 our rights to cultural space.”

Authors of the legislation said the project had been in development for over three years. However, some student leaders said they were just recently made aware of it. Some raised concerns regarding a lack of transparency and communication and extra student fees, placing an unfair burden on students.

Bianca DiVerde, co-chair of the Latinx organization Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanx de Aztlan, or MEChA, agreed that while support for the CCC is necessary, this referendum did not consider their perspectives. Students said it was never clear where cultural organizations would be housed during construction. DiVerde emphasized the importance of having a “visible and physical space” on campus for cultural organizations to not be ignored.

“We all have to be included in the conversation. I don’t think that we should be sidelined in these decisions,” DiVerde said at the meeting. “I just don’t feel comfortable putting that burden onto future students. I want to have that foresight and that consideration for future students who want to attend here.”

Some students said the center is the only place on campus where they can practice their cultural dances and were worried about not having a guaranteed space during construction.

Following a call for transparency, construction plans were shared with the senators. Students from CCC affiliate organizations hadn’t seen the documents, which disclosed information on where they would be housed during construction.

Dean of Students and Associate Vice-Chancellor of Student Life and Leadership Rameen A. Talesh spoke in favor of putting the program on the ballot.

“The interactions were constructive, even when perspectives differed. It’s clear that everyone involved wants what they believe is best for our community and campus,” Talesh told New University. “My perspective is that I would have liked to see students have the opportunity to voice their opinions through an election, so I am naturally disappointed by the outcome.”

Talesh said that while he remains committed to working collaboratively with students and is sensitive to adding further costs, he also believes in investing in initiatives like the CCC Referendum.

“It is clear to me that communication can be improved,” Talesh said.

According to Sen. Dylan Richcreek, referenda consistently spark debate but the Senate typically votes to let students decide on the ballot.

He called the CCC Referendum “self-contradictory,” claiming to benefit the very organizations who said they had not been consulted.

The Senate voted 17 against and one in favor of placing the legislation on the ballot.

“I was still pretty torn because I do think a new building would be great. I also think students should be allowed to vote on it,” Richcreek told New University. “It’s really the language of the referendum and the process of the referendum that was voted against by the Senate rather than the goal to help these cross-cultural organizations.”

On March 11, the Senate voted to include UCI Athletics’ referendum of $180 per quarter fee and New University’s of $2. If placed on the ballot, the referendum must be approved by 60% of a minimum voter turnout of 10% of the undergraduate student body.

In 2024, according to Elections Commissioner Jun Jang, only 7.4% of the undergraduate student population voted in the ASUCI General Elections. This was a larger turnout than 4.3% the year before.

This year, Chancellor Howard Gillman requested the University Office of the President to reduce the minimum voter turnout of 20% of the undergraduate student body to 5% in order to pass legislation.

In response, UCOP agreed to a one-time reduction of the minimum required voter turnout to 10% for non-facility fees, with the condition that anything passed is put to a re-vote in three years. 60% of those students would still need to vote “yes” to pass the referenda.

Voting for the Spring General Elections will begin on April 14.

Emilie Takahashi is a 2024-25 Layout Editor. She can be reached at takahae1@uci.edu.