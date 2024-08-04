Three rookies who stood out in the NBA 2K25 Summer League

Jul 6, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) between plays against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat Summer League squad, with UC Irvine’s own JC Butler, won the NBA 2K25 Summer League championship on July 22. The league was defined by many senior NBA players putting up scorching performances — first-team All-Summer League guards Gregory “GG” Jackson II and Scotty Pippen Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies come to mind. However, there were also phenomenal performances by select rookies from the draft class.

Reed Sheppard (Point Guard/Shooting Guard, Houston Rockets)

Kentucky alum Reed Sheppard easily had the best performance out of anyone in the 2024 draft class. Over four games in Las Vegas, Sheppard averaged 20 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists. He showed he can create his own shots with offensive craftiness and ball-handling proficiency, and his shooting from a distance was excellent . There are concerns about his positional size, but his 11 steals in four games put to rest any hesitations that he will be a turnstile as he showcased active hands, lateral quickness and an ability to absorb contact on the defensive end.

Houston, currently rebuilding, has constructed a promising young core with guards Jalen Green and Amen Thompson, forward Cam Whitmore and center Alperen Şengün. They showcased this by going 16-7 in their last 23 games and ending with a 41-41 record — a massive improvement from their last two seasons. With former Celtic head coach Ime Udoka at the helm and a shifty offensive threat in Sheppard, Houstonites certainly have something to look forward to in the next couple of seasons.

Kel’el Ware (Center, Miami Heat)

Kel’el Ware is another player that stood out in the class. In Miami’s Summer League run, the former Hoosier averaged 18 points and seven rebounds on 61% shooting from the field. In a particular standout game against Dallas on July 17, he recorded 24 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks on 75% from the field. Ware has proven to be good at cleaning the glass, as well as being a fantastic rim protector and runner — all skills that many have seen from him prior to the draft. Previous concerns about his motor and effort resurfaced during the Summer League title game, where he appeared quite lackadaisical and stagnant as the game progressed. However, it’s important to remember that he was drafted by Miami, a team that frequently instills effort and grit into its players, a practice dubbed “Heat Culture” by fans.

Ware also profiles as a fantastic fit next to current Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, another reason the former Indiana center stands out. The recent Team USA games showcase how much more Adebayo can do both defensively and offensively when paired with another big, in this case Lakers center Anthony Davis. While Ware is certainly no Davis, he is the type of player who complements Adebayo’s skill set perfectly and would make an amazing frontcourt partner.

Dalton Knecht (Forward, Los Angeles Lakers)

While the Lakers’ second-round pick, guard Bronny James, made headlines for his up and down play, the Lakers’ first-round pick Dalton Knecht has managed to shine in every Summer League game he played. In three games, the former Volunteer averaged 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 43% from the field and 39% from three, seemingly picking up where he left off at Tennessee. Knecht is very versatile offensively, demonstrating that he is capable of shooting, slashing and finishing at the rim.

Knecht’s fit with the Lakers will be interesting to watch. The Lakers have two massive problems: a lack of a competent backup big and a lack of scoring on the bench. While bench players Jarred Vanderbilt (SF/PF), Gabe Vincent (SG) and Cam Reddish (SG/SF) range anywhere from stellar to decent defensively, they are all negatives on the offensive end, often plaguing LA with horribly inefficient scoring. Knecht has the potential to be a microwave scorer off the bench, similar to forward Sam Hauser in Boston or guard Malik Monk in Sacramento. Knecht is also more ready to contribute than most of the other prospects in this year’s draft because of his experience and already developed athleticism. Although new head coach JJ Redick and the Lakers still have a lot of work to do before they can start contending for an NBA title, picking Knecht was certainly a step in the right direction.

Ved Patil is a Sports Intern for the summer 2024 quarter. He can be contacted at patilv2@uci.edu

Edited by Benjamin Flores, Jaheem Conley and Jacob Ramos.