UCI Women’s Volleyball Takes Down the SDSU Aztecs in Five Grueling Sets for Their Season Exhibition Match

The UCI Women’s Volleyball team took down the San Diego State University (SDSU) Aztecs, 3-2 (27-25, 20-25, 16-25, 25-22, 22-20), in their season exhibition match on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Bren Events Center in Irvine, CA.

Although this exhibition game didn’t count for conference standings, the UCI Women’s Volleyball team displayed their early season skills after a draining fight to take the match victory after five exhausting sets.

The Irvine team had a slow start waking up in this first set, resulting in a quick SDSU lead driven by freshman outside hitter Madison Corf. She secured a cross-court kill from an out-of-system set, followed by a line kill to make the score 6-3 for the Aztecs. As a result, the energy on the Irvine side was quickly depleting.

After a swing went wide by junior middle blocker Onye Ofoegbu, it was evident that the ‘Eaters would need to clean up their errors if they wanted to stay in the game. After a SDSU service ace, followed by a massive block by Aztec freshman middle blocker Kat Cooper, Irvine was visibly frazzled.

Still, despite their driving momentum and purposeful efforts to the ball, the Aztec lead began to slip. The Irvine squad dished out a debilitating block by sophomore opposite Ellen Veargason to make the score 5-10. Following that was a powerful middle hit by Ofoegbu that bounced off Cooper’s head, lessening the Aztec lead.

Both sides tested each other’s defensive abilities with thunderous offensive swings. While SDSU relied on deep corner kills and tips over the block, Irvine displayed their shot skills with off-speed roll shots and line drives.

UCI’s junior outside hitter Joy Umeh unleashed an epic hit from the right side that SDSU shanked into the stands to close the scoring gap to 13-15. After an ace by sophomore outside hitter Marianna Bertolone, the Irvine squad was up by one, making the score 22-21 and giving Irvine the lead for the first time this set.

A service ace by sophomore libero Carly Richter ended the first set with an Anteater victory, 27-25.

The second set began with a kill by Irvine’s redshirt junior outside hitter Kiani Stanton after insane off-blocker defense by sophomore outside hitter Grace Colburn.

Aztec sophomore middle blocker Elly Schraeder earned a jaw-dropping solo block against Ofoegbu. SDSU secured another massive block against the ‘Eaters to widen the gap to 8-5.

Still, the Irvine defense was unwavering. Junior setter Kelly Negron in the back row consistently dished out several impressive digs, resulting in many long rallies.

Ofoegbu bounced the ball with inexplicable force just in front of the SDSU libero, followed by another powerful swing from the right side by Veargason to keep Irvine in the game at 11-14.

Umeh led the offensive pressure against the Aztecs with booming hits at the net. Ofoegbu scored yet another bounce kill to make the score 19-23. Both sides showed their defensive prowess at the net.

With a brutal line kill by Corf, coupled with sneaky short serves from behind the service line, SDSU nearly had the set. After a hit off the block onto the Irvine side, the Aztecs took their first win of the night, 25-20.

Both teams were tied 1-1 going into the third set, which kicked off with two SDSU kills off the UCI block by junior outside hitter Heipua Tautua’a. The Anteaters’ blocking errors were quick to give the Aztecs the early lead at 1-7.

At-net defense began shutting down on the Irvine side, allowing the Aztecs to obtain offensive runs. After a roll shot fell into the net by Macdonald, SDSU was up 18-12.

The Anteaters were struggling to perform well as a team and were reliant on Umeh and Ofoegbu to obtain offensive points. An easy tip over the Irvine block by SDSU sophomore outside hitter Mikela Labno revealed the fatigue of the Irvine back-row defense.

The ‘Eaters tried to reclaim the set with a couple of off-speed roll shots for easy points, but it was too little too late. SDSU took their second set win after Schraeder dished out a game-point block, leaving the score 25-16.

The Anteaters came into the fourth set with several missed hits by their pins, who struggled to find the court early on. Yet, Irvine’s defense was relentless, forcing their opponents to switch up their offense time and time again. Regardless, SDSU showed their willingness to ramp up their offensive pressure against the Irvine defense.

It was Irvine’s service errors that allowed SDSU to take the slight lead. Still, both the ‘Eaters and Aztecs fought neck and neck for points. UCI freshman libero Campbell Jensen ran full speed into the media table to track down a ball to no avail, displaying how much heart the ‘Eaters were putting into this match.

Umeh swung into the tape to make the score 9-11, allowing SDSU to take the offensive edge. Irvine struggled to find their footing in serve receive, allowing SDSU to go on a few serving runs. Yet, at the net, the ‘Eaters were giving it all they had.

Colburn found a hole in the SDSU block to secure a score of 14-18 for UCI. After a block by sophomore middle block Ofure Iselen, the Anteaters gained some traction.

The Irvine squad mixed up their offense to throw off the Aztec defenders, using tips over the block and high swings off the blocker’s hands for points. Ofoegbu tied it up at 22-22 after a high hit off the hands of Schraeder.

The ‘Eaters were able to secure their second set win after a lift violation was called on SDSU, 25-22.

Going into the tie-breaker fifth set, Irvine’s communication was louder than ever. Both sides exchanged several intense swings that resulted in 33 total tie scores this set. Colburn led the ‘Eater offense with a variety of swings, spanning from low cut shots to a one-touch kill on an SDSU overpass.

While Colburn kept the pressure on the left side, Umeh did the same on the right. Umeh secured a line kill around the block to give Irvine the 8-6 lead. Still, SDSU was quick to close the gap, matching Umeh’s swing and blocking Colburn to tie it up again 8-8.

With their offensive discipline, Irvine began to break away slightly. Back-to-back kills were delivered by Umeh, who proved herself as a powerhouse this match with 23 total kills. After a kill off the block and into the stands, Umeh earned a one-point lead for the ‘Eaters, 11-10.

Suddenly, the offensive edge for the ‘Eaters began to shut down. Veargason missed a wide hit, which was followed by a deep tip thrown too long, handing over the lead to SDSU 14-13 at game point.

The Anteaters and Aztecs both displayed their covering abilities and were extremely well-matched. Irvine was given the opportunity to break away in overtime after a swing by Corf sailed out, making the score 16-15.

Umeh pounded the line with lightning speed into the deep corner, but SDSU responded promptly with a roof block to tie it up again at 17-17. Both teams exchanged points as pin hitters refused to let up. Umeh unleashed another monstrous kill from the left side, beaming it at the SDSU setter to give Irvine another chance at game point 20-19.

Still, SDSU was not going down without a fight. Tautua’a forced the ball through the Irvine block to tie it up again at 20-20. Yet, it was Irvine that took the match win after Ofoegbu secured a winning kill from the middle that the Aztecs simply could not return. The final set ended 22-20 with UCI reigning victorious at 3-2.

As part of the SMU Invitational in Dallas, Texas on Aug. 26 and 27, the ‘Eaters took on SMU and Stephen F. Austin University resulting in two losses (0-3, 1-3) followed by a sweeping match win against DePaul University, 3-0.

Next, the Anteaters will face off against Holy Cross for their first match of the UCI/Adidas Invitational at the Bren Events Center in Irvine, CA on Friday, Sept. 2 at 10 am. Watch Friday’s game here or buy tickets here.