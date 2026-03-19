The challenges of student employment at UC Irvine

Balancing a part-time student job with a full schedule is difficult. Across the UC system, thousands of student employees report difficulty managing savings and academic workload. As a result, UC Irvine must continue supporting its student workers who face risks from academic stressors and financial survival. While services that implement workplace laws remain a primary strength, in order to ensure student wellness, regulations regarding student treatment remain a concern.

According to UC Irvine’s statistical reports, more than eight thousand Anteaters are student-employees. While student employment offers access to career-driven environments, it creates difficulties with scheduling and potential academic standing. It is often difficult to combine working hours along with school work. Understanding the climate of the university’s diverse workspace is essential for student success. An official from UC Irvine’s Dining Office was questioned regarding student treatment within dining roles, but no comment was given.

The most prominent challenge UC student workers face is the pressure of tighter schedules and increased responsibilities while employed. For instance, while many student jobs offered across UC campuses are designed for flexibility, they still affect well-being and workload. Some students take part-time jobs in order to help fund their education or support their families. While Anteaters and students nationwide begin employment for a variety of reasons, time stressors are a commonly shared trait.

Many Anteaters also work to support their families while enrolled in full-time coursework. Limitations, such as caring for elderly loved ones or supervising children, also increase the workload and emotional strain on student workers. Due to these factors, pregnant or disabled students are often at higher risk of disenrolling or unemployment. To address these issues, raising awareness of an inclusive and supportive workplace is essential to ensure no student gets left behind. Student job opportunities should foster growth in both the educational and personal conscience, and to achieve this, the university must protect the liberties and well-being of its workers.

UCI must also acknowledge the financial hardship and mental health concerns of student employees to ensure a positive workplace environment. Solutions include conducting more frequent surveys across active departments and raising student voices through council meetings and events, thereby warranting free speech.

Additionally, UC students have reported dissatisfaction with their workplace climate. With limited experience, understanding the rules of new management systems can be incredibly challenging. However, programs such as UC Irvine’s Employment Assistance Program strive to reduce the intense pressure students face. Students have used their voices to advocate for workplace fairness alongside more experienced workers. Workers’ unions and organizations also protect employees’ rights and advocate for fair conditions across the UC system. Many actions, from student protests to changes within student governments, display progress toward improvement.

Student employees strive to perform their best academically and in their duties, often combining several responsibilities to make ends meet. At UC Irvine, an educational institution with thousands of student workers, employee treatment remains an ongoing issue. Addressing the limitations student workers face, particularly those juggling financial concerns with academic duties, requires coordinated efforts toward inclusive community outreach. UC Irvine must support its working population by collaborating with the voices of student employees, who make the university an empowering and successful institution.

Kelly Halliburton is a first-year literature student at the University of California, San Diego. She can be reached at khalliburton@ucsd.edu.

​Edited by Joshua Gonzales