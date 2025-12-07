Why is Gen Z struggling so much?

Time and again, Generation Z (Gen Z) has been criticized for being overly sensitive and lazier than previous generations, namely Gen X or the Baby Boomer generations. However, these generations had an easier time securing a job after earning their education due to low interest rates and relatively lower rent costs.

Ongoing economic instability and climate crises are legitimate reasons behind Gen Z’s fragility, and they are stronger than they are perceived to be.

Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gen Z was forced back into a society that was evolving faster than at any point in history. Following years of social isolation, society was expected to jump back into regular school and work life. This sudden switch unsurprisingly left lingering effects on the lives of most people — especially youth who faced difficulties with social interactions, a decline in motivation and shifting attitudes in work-life balance.

The pandemic was marked with economic instability, political uncertainty and a high death toll. According to an Edelman report, the pandemic diminished Gen Z’s trust in key institutions like major corporations. People believe that businesses took advantage of consumers’ vulnerability to increase the prices of their goods and services.

All over the internet, Gen Z saw headlines about inflation and layoffs,while influencers simultaneously flaunted their wealthy lifestyles. The constant exposure to this wealth disparity through social media led to a generation that is hyper-aware of economic inequality, consequently making Gen Zers more anxious about their financial future.

Following the pandemic, the job market has been increasingly competitive and unpredictable due to rapid digital transformation and ongoing economic uncertainty. Many companies shifted to automated operations, creating high demand for technical and adaptable skills while reducing traditional entry-level roles.

While Gen Zers struggle with unemployment, they are not credited for their qualifications. Greater access to education and digital resources has made this generation one of the most educated in history. However, competition for a limited number of positions by so many qualified candidates created an oversaturated job market.

With student debt at an all-time high at about $1.6 trillion in 2024, many Gen Zers work multiple jobs just to get by. Yet, the generation is still labeled as lazy because they seek work-life balance and refuse to tolerate toxic workplace culture. In reality, this shift reflects an increased awareness of mental health and a desire for sustainable careers.

Beyond job security, Gen Z also has to grapple with the impending threat of climate change. Growing up amid constant news of wildfires, floods and rising global temperatures, many young people feel a sense of nihilism that is driven by the media they consume and their experiences in the real world.

A study published by The Lancet Planetary Health found that more than half of young respondents believe that humanity is “doomed.” Climate anxiety has deeply affected young people in regions most vulnerable to climate change, including Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and small island nations. Beyond mental health impacts, climate change affects physical health through stress-related health outcomes like weakened immune systems, cardiovascular issues and respiratory problems.

In a world where economic instability and environmental deterioration intertwine, Gen Z is forced to balance ambition with a sense of moral responsibility to address global challenges. Whether it be climate change or social justice, Gen Z is striving to better their own lives while struggling with a looming sense of uncertainty and disillusionment.

Deanza Andriansyah is an Opinion Staff Writer. She can be reached at dandrian@uci.edu.

Edited by Zara Baker and Joshua Gonzales