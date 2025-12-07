Sunday Comic: Time to take a bubble break.

A two-panel comic of an anthropomorphic anteater first stating they need to take a break from doing work. The next panel is the anteater standing outside, taking a break by blowing bubbles.
Remember to take breaks when studying for finals Anteaters!
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Kay Zunich is a Graphic Design Intern for the fall 2025 quarter. They can be reached at kzunich@uci.edu.

