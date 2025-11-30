Sunday Comic: It’s finally week 10! FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Celebrating it finally being week 10. By New U Graphic Design November 30, 2025 Angie Li is the 2025-2026 Graphic Design Manager. She can be reached at angiekl1@uci.edu. Sports UCI Women’s Volleyball ends regular season against Cal Poly SLO November 30, 2025 A&E 5 Seconds of Summer further evolves in “EVERYONE’S A STAR!” November 30, 2025 A&E Dystopian themes in Grace Walker’s debut novel ‘The Merge’ November 28, 2025 Advice UCI needs a football team November 28, 2025 Features Star Wars voice actress Ashley Eckstein captivates Anteaters November 26, 2025 Columns No kings, no fear November 26, 2025 Read More New U A breakdown of the AFSCME Local 3299 and UC 21-month contract stalemate The beauty of queer love, turtles and Alice Phoebe Lou Have Super Bowl halftime shows become too political? And Always Forever $750,000 college grant terminated amid South OC battery facility controversy