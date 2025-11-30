Sunday Comic: It’s finally week 10!

The top panel of the comic shows the months of September, October, November and December. All the dates before Dec. 1 are crossed out and there is a circle around Dec. 1, indicating the present date. In the bottom panel, Peter the Anteater says
Celebrating it finally being week 10.
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Angie Li is the 2025-2026 Graphic Design Manager. She can be reached at angiekl1@uci.edu.

