Sunday Comic: Logging in …

A three-panel comic featuring Peter the Anteater wearing a blue UCI hoodie with sweat on his forehead due to anxiety. In the first panel, several Anteaters are sitting in a lecture hall with their laptops. In the second panel, Peter tries to log in with his UCInetID and waits for a Duo Push authentication. Thinking that he is finally able to log in, his expressions appeared more chilled. In the third panel, the Wi-Fi screen shows,
UCI technical difficulty arc.
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Eva Jia is a Graphic Design Apprentice for the fall 2025 quarter. She can be reached at jiae1@uci.edu

