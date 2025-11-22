Building History: Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering Building

For many, the edge of campus may seem unremarkable. Few students venture towards the Multipurpose Science and Technology Building or the surrounding area unless to attend an early 8 a.m. lecture. However, one of the hidden gems of that edge of campus is the Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering Building.

The Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering Building (ISEB) was completed in the fall of 2020 and opened in 2023. The building is located near the Physical Sciences Lecture Hall and boasts six floors of work halls, offices, study rooms and collaborative spaces.

With its eye-catching curtain-wall window system and sleek, futuristic design paired with its sustainable and eco-friendly features, the building has become a staple of Anteater culture.

The ISEB was created with both students and faculty in mind, giving them 200,000 square feet of workspace. In addition to that, it was created in consideration of UC sustainability initiatives. Not only does it outperform the California Energy Code by greater than 55%, it also aims to achieve the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification.

LEED provides a holistic metric for evaluating the ecological footprint of a building, and claims to be “the most widely recognized green building rating system in the world.” It evaluates its buildings by functional category and by using a ranked rating system. It provides four levels of certification: Certified, Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

Across all U.S. industries, construction has by far the highest rate of deadly falls, slips and other injuries. In recognition of their efforts in combating this and ensuring a safe workplace for workers, ISEB has also received the Liberty Mutual Silver Safety Award.

According to the Center for Construction Research and Training, “[the] Liberty Mutual Safety Innovation Award recognizes interventions designed to reduce or eliminate hazards that lead to injuries and pain in the construction industry.”

The architecture of the building was designed by LMN Architects, a Seattle-based architecture firm. They are an interdisciplinary studio, meaning they not only employ architects, but also urban designers, interior designers and experts in sustainable architectural practices.

Some of their previous projects include the Seattle Asian Art Museum, the Hawai’i Convention Center and the Undergraduate Academic Building at UC Berkeley. LMN Architects were also behind UCI’s Anteater Learning Pavilion, which opened in spring 2018.

The sustainability initiative of the building shows that campus buildings can be both functional, sustainable and hold a valuable place in campus culture. The building’s clean, modern look and vast study spaces make it a popular destination for students who want to study between classes.

Its proximity to the Physical Sciences Lecture Hall and the Multipurpose Science and Technology Building makes it a convenient option for STEM students.

Fourth-year biological sciences major Tesvara Cao told New University in an interview that she often studies at the ISEB.

“[When studying,] I head to the library or this building. It’s probably one of my top choices,” Cao told New University. “What I like about this building is that it is very spacious and modern. I guess it looks like it has a very clean feel to it.”

The building is not only a helpful space for undergraduate students — the upper floors include numerous collaborative spaces, cubicles, lab spaces and staff offices. The Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering Building remains a valuable asset for UCI students.

