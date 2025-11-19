Print editions are available all week

New University has hand-selected a range of articles from each of our sections to be featured in our quarterly fall 2025 print newspaper. Up-to-date on student news and campus culture, each graphic, article and comic is dated from Oct. 20, 2025 and beyond.

Our layout team curated a print copy that models traditional newspaper formatting, giving readers a chance to read their news the classic way. The print medium adds a physical, immersive dimension to the reading experience. While our digital articles are cherished for their accessibility, we hope that passing around a tangible copy of our news will bring a screen-free refresh to our readers.

Stacks of free New University newspapers will be distributed on Ring Road by our editors, staffers and interns. The boothing will be from Nov. 17 through Nov. 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: Editorials should not be interpreted to reflect the opinion, thoughts or beliefs of any individual New University editor, staff member or affiliate.