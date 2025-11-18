The 2026 Grammy nominations are here!

The Grammy nominations for the 68th annual awards were officially announced on Nov. 7. These nominations serve as a reflection of music in the past year and highlight artists’ recent contributions to the music industry and popular culture as a whole.

The Grammys are an annual awards ceremony presented by The Recording Academy to recognize musical excellence within the industry. The awards began in 1959, with each year recognizing the music accomplishments of the past year. A Grammy award carries prestige and is considered one of the highest achievements a musician can receive.

In order to be eligible for a Grammy nomination, music must have been released during an eligibility period, which typically takes place from August two years before to August of the year before the award year. For this year, nominees released music from August of 2024 to 2025. The Recording Academy considers submissions and votes to solidify the nominees, who will be awarded in February 2026.

This year’s Grammy nominations feature an excess of popular artists, many of whom have dominated previous Grammy ceremonies. Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar are just a few examples of previous winners who have once again earned nominations.

Some popular Grammy categories include Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. But arguably the most important category remains Album of the Year, an award which both fans and artists alike take very seriously.

This year’s nominees for Album of the Year include Bad Bunny’s “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” Justin Bieber’s “Swag,” Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX,” Lady Gaga’s “Mayhem,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Man’s Best Friend,” Tyler the Creator’s “Chromakopia,” Leon Thomas’ “Mutt” and Clipse’s “Let God Sort Em Out.” Each of these albums has received an excess of critical acclaim throughout the year.

Best New Artist is another significant category that can typically serve as an indication of where music is heading in the future. The Best New Artist category focuses on highlighting up-and-coming artists who have found their footing in the industry and are at the forefront of emerging music.

Previous winners of this award include Mariah Carey in 1991, Lauryn Hill in 1999, Adele in 2009 and, more recently, Chappel Roan in 2025. This year’s Best New Artist nominees feature Addison Rae, Alex Warren, Katseye, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, The Marías, Olivia Dean, and Sombr.

There are many artists who have received their very first nominations this year. Zara Larsson has received her first nomination in the Best Dance Pop Recording category for her single “Midnight Sun,” along with PinkPantheress in the same category for her single “Illegal.” Other artists with their first nominations include Tate McRae, Yungblud, ROSÉ and Timothée Chalamet.

Movie soundtracks are also making a big splash in this year’s nominations. Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” has been nominated for several awards, with the number one hit “Golden” receiving multiple nominations, one of which is for Song of the Year. Universal’s “Wicked” has also received nominations, as well as Warner Brothers’ “Sinners,” in the visual media categories.

New categories have been introduced for the 2026 Grammys, expanding opportunities for artists. Best Traditional Country Album has been added, with the Best Country Album category being renamed to Best Contemporary Country Album. With two country album categories, more country artists have better opportunities at being recognized at the awards.

Best Album Cover has also been added as a new category to recognize the visual artistry that artists use to promote their work. This category’s first nominees are Bad Bunny, Djo, Perfume Genius, Tyler, The Creator and Wet Leg.

The official Grammys ceremony will be held Feb. 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Stay tuned until then to find out who will leave next year’s ceremony with their hands full.

Sydney Easterday is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the fall 2025 quarter. She can be reached at seasterd@uci.edu.

Edited by June Min and Joshua Gonzales