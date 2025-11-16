Sunday Comic: Time to study for finals.

Peter the Anteater with his hands outstretched, throwing up his paper and saying
Time for another long month of studying.
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Amber Cheng is a Graphic Design Intern for the fall 2025 quarter. They can be reached at amberlc2@uci.edu.

Read More New U

Explore

About Us

Media

- Advertisement -

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, New University