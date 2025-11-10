New University Editorial Board on SNAP benefits delays

As the government shutdown approached over 30 days, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) froze funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) beginning Nov. 1 — an unprecedented act in the over sixty-year history of the program. Two federal judges ordered the Trump administration to fund SNAP with $5 billion in emergency funds on Oct. 31, ruling that freezing payments for the largest anti-hunger program in the country is unlawful. However, the Supreme Court paused the order, granting an emergency request from the Trump administration, on Nov. 7.

42 million people rely on SNAP, which provides eligible U.S. residents an average of $187 a month per person. The delays caused by the government shutdown can cause members of the UCI community who receive benefits from SNAP to face disproportionate stress, affecting their physical, mental and academic wellbeing as finals season approaches.

Food banks and services like the UCI Basic Needs Center alone cannot replace SNAP; the government must act with empathy and equity in helping the most vulnerable populations.

UCI community members needing food support can visit the Basic Needs Center resources page for assistance. Students with a balance of $0 in their Electronic Benefit Transfer can complete the center’s Rapid Response Form.

