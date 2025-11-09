Sunday Comic: Midterms are over FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The first midterms of the quarter are finally over (hopefully)! Take some time to recharge so you can jump back into work refreshed and ready! By New U Graphic Design November 9, 2025 Amber Cheng is a Graphic Design Intern for the fall 2025 quarter. They can be reached at amberlc2@uci.edu. Columns Performative politics are better than silence November 7, 2025 City News Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum breaks ground in Great Park November 5, 2025 A&E Ballerina Misty Copeland says farewell with her final bow November 5, 2025 City News Proposition 50: What is it? November 3, 2025 Campus News ASUCI Senate approves interim Internal Vice President Spring Momeni’s agenda November 3, 2025 Editorials Place your vote in this year’s Special Elections November 3, 2025 Read More New U Men’s Cross Country team places eighth at Big West Championships Has Apple taken things too far? Supporting research stability Community leaders present results of open trail space investigation UCI to open America’s first all-electric, ‘hospital of the future’