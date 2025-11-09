Sunday Comic: Midterms are over

Peter the Anteater sleeping on his bed with his covers drawn up. Outside the window, there is a tree with a butterfly and a bright day with clouds. Next to the window is a poster tape to the wall with
The first midterms of the quarter are finally over (hopefully)! Take some time to recharge so you can jump back into work refreshed and ready!
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Amber Cheng is a Graphic Design Intern for the fall 2025 quarter. They can be reached at amberlc2@uci.edu.

