Place your vote in this year’s Special Elections

California’s special election is taking place this year and in-person voting polls are scheduled to open on Nov. 4, starting at 7 a.m.

Despite the special election only having one item on the ballot, it remains important to not only participate in events that impact our community on a government level but to vote as well. Every voice matters, especially when it comes to elections that impact both the UCI and larger Orange County communities that we are in.

The editorial board encourages students and faculty of the UCI community as well as Irvine residents to practice their constitutional right and to vote in this year’s special election. Every election is an opportunity to make your voice heard, no matter how small the ballot is.

You can vote by dropping off your ballot at a ballot drop box or by going to a voting center. UCI’s voting center at the Gateway Study Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m on Nov. 4.

Editor’s note: Editorials should not be interpreted to reflect the opinion, thoughts or beliefs of any individual New University editor, staff member or affiliate.