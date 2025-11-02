Sunday Comic: Forgetting Something?

A person stands in the doorway of their apartment by their kitchen and says, “I feel like I am forgetting something,” as they look into their bag. Then they list all the items they need to bring with them: a notebook, an iPad, a pencil pouch, AirPods and their glasses. Once they finish listing and questioning if they grabbed everything, the person says, “Well, if I can’t remember, it's probably not that important.” They finally leave the apartment with the door clicking shut, but the final shot has their apartment key left on their kitchen counter.
Sometimes it’s a good idea to double-check that you have everything before you leave.
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Kay Zunich is a Graphic Design Intern for the fall 2025 quarter. They can be reached at kzunich@uci.edu

