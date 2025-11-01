‘Black Phone 2’ arrives just in time for Halloween

Blumhouse’s “Black Phone 2” was released in theaters on Oct. 17, just in time for the Halloween season. A sequel to “The Black Phone,” released in 2021, the film re-immerses audiences into Finn (Mason Thames) and Gwen’s (Madeleine McGraw) story.

The first film, set in 1978 Colorado, introduced audiences to a child abductor and killer known as The Grabber (Ethan Hawke). The Grabber is known for targeting young boys and holding them captive in an unknown location, eventually killing them. When The Grabber kidnaps Finn and imprisons him in a soundproofed basement, Finn’s only tools for escape are himself and a peculiar black rotary phone on the wall.

The sequel takes place four years after Finn’s initial kidnapping, with both siblings now teenagers. Finn’s sister Gwen begins receiving cryptic dreams from The Grabber, depicting three boys being stalked at a camp. Deciding to take matters into their own hands, the two siblings head to the camp, where they reencounter The Grabber.

“Black Phone 2” debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 72%, denoting generally positive reviews from critics. G. Allen Johnson of the San Francisco Chronicle described the films as a “chilling expansion of the franchise.”

The film opened its first weekend with impressive box office numbers. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed $27.3 million for the U.S. opening and $43 million globally, already more than the total earnings of the first film. This is a much-needed win for Blumhouse Productions after previous films “Megan 2.0” and “The Woman in the Yard” didn’t perform up to expectations.

Many viewers have expressed nostalgia while watching “The Black Phone 2,” comparing The Grabber to Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) from “A Nightmare on Elm Street.” ScreenRant lead writer Brandon Zachary explored some points of similarity in his review.

“Both are killers who targeted children and were killed for their crimes,” Zachary said. “Both returned from the beyond with new powers and a vengeful spirit. Both also target the loved ones of their killer as a form of revenge.”

Not all viewers are satisfied with the film’s approach to continuing Finn and Gwen’s story. In comparison to the original film, viewers found the sequel faster-paced and more action-packed with Director Scott Derickson deviating from the suspenseful, deliberate pace of the original.

“If you were hoping for a continuation of the original’s unique tone and depth, you might leave the theater disappointed,” KSL’s John Clyde said in his review.

Sequels are always tricky in the horror genre, typically bringing about mixed audience reviews. But what remains clear is that “The Black Phone” and “Black Phone 2” will remain among some of the more memorable horror movies of the 2020s, standing alongside similar beloved horror films such as Weapons (2025), Barbarian (2022) and Sinners (2025).

This film is another fascinating product of Derickson’s work, showcasing the talent and dedication that is required for making his movies. Horror is not an easy genre to conquer, and his drive to create something unique and haunting shows clearly in “The Black Phone” films.

Horror remains an unpredictable genre that is ever evolving, and audiences can only wait and see where the genre goes next.

Sydney Easterday is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the fall 2025 quarter. She can be reached at seasterd@uci.edu.

Edited by June Min and Joshua Gonzales.