New University Editorial Board on fair and free speech

Political demonstrations inevitably occur on college campuses, with significant actions already happening on our campus this year. It is imperative that students, faculty and staff feel safe attending these, as well as exercising their rights to free speech in other ways. This is why, in light of recent developments that challenge this right, New University wants to highlight the importance of fair and free speech.

The right to fair and free speech is intertwined with the tenet of academic freedom, through which we as learners develop balanced and objective conceptions of the world we live in. To compromise in these regards is to compromise in our education.

New University will always defend the right to free speech as UCI’s student-run newspaper and source of student journalism and voices.

Editor’s note: Editorials should not be interpreted to reflect the opinion, thoughts or beliefs of any individual New University editor, staff member or affiliate.