UCI designated a ‘hostile campus’ for Palestinian and Muslim students

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) added UCI to its list of hostile campuses for Palestinian, Arab and Muslim students and staff. According to a press release issued on June 26, UCI has failed to defend pro-Palestinian protesters following the arrests of 50 students and faculty during the May 2024 UCI Gaza Solidarty Encampment. The group stated that UCI retaliated against pro-Palestinian students with “discriminatory treatment.”

The arrests of 50 UCI students and faculty in May 2024 resulted in academic holds and interim suspensions for the students. While a few were able to appeal their suspensions within a month, for some the process took longer.

“From criminal charges to indefinite suspensions and violent police crackdowns, UC Irvine has become a national symbol of how universities punish students who dare to speak up for Palestine and against genocide,” Maryam Hasan, CAIR research and advocacy specialist, said in the press release.

CAIR stated that UCI has a pattern of mistreating Palestinian, Arab and Muslim students and staff. After five students were arrested during the May 2024 protests, they were suspended without due process and later filed a lawsuit against the university in October 2024.

Following those arrests, UCI humanities lecturer Brook Haley and four UCI students were detained during a pro-Palestinian rally, Nakba 77, in May 2025. In response, the UC Irvine Police Department charged Haley and a UCI student with vandalism. After his arrest, UCI issued Haley a two-week ban from campus.

The press release also mentions a doxing incident that occurred at UCI in September 2024, involving a “doxing truck” that drove around campus. The truck was labeled “UC Irvine’s Leading Antisemites” and displayed digital images of Pro-Palestinian student protesters.

“The university has a long-standing commitment to fostering a welcoming environment for learning and conducting research where all members of the campus community can pursue their respective educational goals,” Tom Visch, senior director of communications and media relations, said in an email to New University. “We strongly disagree with this designation and will continue to communicate about and appropriately apply policies and laws that support free speech and peaceful demonstration across the campus.”

The list names 24 school campuses as hostile environments for Palestinian and Muslim students. It includes each school with a reason why the campus is not a safe space for Palestinian and Muslim individuals. Many reasons reference actions by campuses such as Stanford University and Harvard University, which disbanded peaceful protests and arrested student demonstrators.

UCI joins other institutions on CAIR’s list, including UCLA, New York University and Pomona College. At UCLA, 200 protesters were arrested at a student encampment in May 2024, during which police used tear gas and rubber bullets. These actions were authorized by the institution in spite of their long history with supporting student activism.

UCLA Students who protested for Palestinian rights and against genocide also filed lawsuits against the university. During the Nakba 77 rally at UCLA in May 2024, the University of California Police Department arrested two protesters. As a result, they sued the university, citing police brutality during the 2024 protests.

Jeralynn Querubin is the 2024-2025 News Editor. She can be reached at querubij@uci.edu.

Edited by Jaheem Conley.