Sunday, June 16, 2024
Search
HomeNewsCampus NewsSchool of Biological Sciences renamed following $50 million donation 

School of Biological Sciences renamed following $50 million donation 

By: Skylar Paxton
Photo by Yartsun/Wikimedia Commons
- advertisement -

Biological Sciences Dean Frank Laferla announced at the UCI Biological Sciences graduation ceremony on June 15, that the school has been renamed the Charlie Dunlop School of Biological Sciences. The change comes after Orange County biotech entrepreneur Charlie Dunlop donated $50 million to the school. 

Dunlop was the commencement speaker at the Biological Sciences graduation ceremony, where Laferla announced his donation and the school’s name change. 

“I am thrilled to announce that our commencement speaker, Mr. Charlie Dunlop, has bestowed upon our school a gift of $50 million,” Laferla announced at the graduation ceremony. “Thanks to him, the school will now enter a new era of discovery and significance and excellence.”

The announcement came after Dunlop gave his speech to the graduates, where he shared his experience owning the biotechnology business Ambry Genetics, which was sold in 2017 to Konica Minolta for $1 billion. 

Dunlop is a UC San Diego alum and a Laguna Beach resident. He is a part of the biological science’s dean’s leadership council and spoke at the 2016 commencement. Dunlop credits the University of California for helping his career and his family, as Dunlop’s siblings and wife were all graduates from UC schools. 

“We’re a long-standing University of California family,” Dunlop announced. “We felt strongly that we were going to do something for the university because it’s done so much for our families over the generations.”

The donation will be used to aid further research and academic pursuits within the Charlie Dunlop School of Biological Sciences. 

Laiyla Santillan is the Spring 2024 Editor in Chief. She can be reached at eic@newuniversity.org.

Skylar Paxton is a 2024 Opinion Apprentice. She can be reached at paxtons@uci.edu.

Latest Articles

Orange County Queer History Project Presents Trans + Latinx History Event

Campus News Writer -
The Orange County Queer History Project hosted Orange County Trans + Latinx History, a collaborative event exploring the histories of LGBTQ+ communities at Humanities...

UCI UAW strikers march Campus Dr

Skylar Paxton -
UCI United Auto Workers (UAW) Stand Up Strike, workers began marching on Campus Dr at 2 p.m on June 7. The march started at...

OC judge orders temporary halt to UAW strikes at UC schools

Beatrice Lee -
An Orange County Superior Court judge ordered a temporary halt to the Union Auto Workers (UAW) Stand Up Strike across University of California (UC)...

READ NEXT

- advertisement -

- subscribe to our newsletter -

 

Subscribe

Privacy Disclaimer: After submitting content for publication the New University, in print or online, contributors relinquish the right to remove or alter contributions as they appear in publication. Contributors also give their ownership rights to the New University.

Site Usage and Copyright: All articles, staff photos and other content on our website are copyrighted by the New University. By viewing our website, you agree not to reproduce or republish our content without express written permission.

  • FOLLOW US
SEARCH