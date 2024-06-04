Pro-Palestine protesters block road on Campus Dr

[06/04/24, 6:47 PM]

UCI Divest posted on their Instagram story that UCI PD were “towing cars and citing students.” They also wrote that PD were “stopping them from taking finals.”

Anteater Express announced on their Instagram that services will resume at 5:30 p.m.

[06/04/24, 2:19 PM]

At 2:13 p.m, protesters leave Watson Bridge and walk back to the flag poles.

A car drives by Watson Bridge with a passenger carrying an Israeli flag. The passenger yelled, “F**k you guys.”

Anteater Express posted on their Instagram at 2:18 saying, “Service suspended until further notice.”

[06/04/24, 2:09 PM]

The car caravan started moving around 1:40 p.m. UCI PD blocked the road on the other side of the car caravan Campus and Stanford Dr. After the car caravan passed Stanford, PD allowed drivers to continue driving.

An Anteater Express driver, who requested anonymity, told New University that the Anteater Express shuttle services are suspended for an unknown period of time. OC bus operations continue.

Protesters on Watson Bridge continue their rally. They raise their fists in the air to cars that drive by below them.

At 2:04, the caravan returned to Watson Bridge. They slowly drive under the bridge as four UCI PD on motorcycles follow them. They announce to the caravan, “Please keep driving to keep clear of the road”.

Protesters draw messages and drawings on Watson Bridge with chalk. They lay flowers on the floor next to the messages.

On the other side of the road, a single UCI PD motorcyclist waves at protesters.

[06/04/24, 1:44 PM]

More than a dozen cars are at a standstill, blocking Campus Dr outside of the University Town Center. The Palestinian flag can be seen held outside the windows of some vehicles. On the Watson Bridge, over Campus Dr, protesters wave flags and shout Pro-Palestine chants.

Around 1:00 p.m, the cars slowly drove towards the bridge, stopping in front of it to chant and honk. The cars have written words on the windows and banners hanging from the doors.

Protesters on Watson Bridge hang banners and wave flags.

Yesterday, the UCI Divest Coalition announced a “Drop The Charges Rally” for today at 12:00 p.m on Instagram. At 1:00 p.m. today, they announced a car caravan protest at the Watson Bridge.

Police wait behind the vehicles, directing UCI and Orange County buses to the University Town Center parking lot to evade the blocked road.

Skylar Paxton is an Opinion Apprentice. She can be reached at paxtons@uci.edu.