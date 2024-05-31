Breaking: UCI UAW 4811 workers called to strike starting June 5

United Auto Workers Union Local 4811 called upon three additional institutions to join the union’s stand-up strike, which began at UC Santa Cruz on May 20. UC Santa Barbara and UC San Diego UAW 4811 workers are called to walk off the job starting June 3, with UCI’s 5,000 UAW workers beginning June 5.

UAW sent out a press release announcing the call upon the three institutions to join the strike.

“On May 13-15, academic workers across the UC system voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike in response to egregious Unfair Labor Practices that UC has committed, including summoning militarized police officers from numerous outside law enforcement to violently eject and arrest peaceful pro-Palestine protesters at UCLA, UC Irvine, and UC San Diego; making unilateral changes to standards for employee discipline, free speech rights and academic freedom; and disciplining and suspending employees engaged in peaceful protest,” the press release reads.

Rally and picket line information has yet to be released.

