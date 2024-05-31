Friday, May 31, 2024
Search
HomeBreaking NewsBreaking: UCI UAW 4811 workers called to strike starting June 5

Breaking: UCI UAW 4811 workers called to strike starting June 5

By: Laiyla Santillan
- advertisement -

United Auto Workers Union Local 4811 called upon three additional institutions to join the union’s stand-up strike, which began at UC Santa Cruz on May 20. UC Santa Barbara and UC San Diego UAW 4811 workers are called to walk off the job starting June 3, with UCI’s 5,000 UAW workers beginning June 5. 

UAW sent out a press release announcing the call upon the three institutions to join the strike. 

“On May 13-15, academic workers across the UC system voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike in response to egregious Unfair Labor Practices that UC has committed, including summoning militarized police officers from numerous outside law enforcement to violently eject and arrest peaceful pro-Palestine protesters at UCLA, UC Irvine, and UC San Diego; making unilateral changes to standards for employee discipline, free speech rights and academic freedom; and disciplining and suspending employees engaged in peaceful protest,” the press release reads. 

Rally and picket line information has yet to be released. 

Laiyla Santillan is the 2024 Editor in Chief. She can be reached at eic@newuniversity.org 

Latest Articles

AHUA highlights ‘Belonging’ through spring exhibition

City News Writer -
The Art History Undergraduate Association (AHUA) hosted its 12th annual opening ceremony exhibition at the Student Center to celebrate the 2024 theme of “Belonging:...

Rainn Wilson dives into comedy, activism and “The Office” nostalgia at ZotTalks

Emilie Takahashi -
The ASUCI Speakers Commission hosted actor, comedian and writer Rainn Wilson for the second and final ZotTalks event of the year at the Pacific...

City of Irvine passes resolution for Jamboree-Michelson Pedestrian Bridge Project

City News Writer -
The Irvine City Council passed a resolution affirming the public necessity of the Jamboree-Michelson Pedestrian Bridge Project as city officials discussed property acquisition methods...

READ NEXT

- advertisement -

- subscribe to our newsletter -

 

Subscribe

Privacy Disclaimer: After submitting content for publication the New University, in print or online, contributors relinquish the right to remove or alter contributions as they appear in publication. Contributors also give their ownership rights to the New University.

Site Usage and Copyright: All articles, staff photos and other content on our website are copyrighted by the New University. By viewing our website, you agree not to reproduce or republish our content without express written permission.

  • FOLLOW US
SEARCH