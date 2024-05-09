Saturday, May 11, 2024
Student Gaza Solidarity Encampment protestors issued suspensions

By: Skylar Paxton
[5/9/24, 4:08 PM]

Organizations within the encampment, UCI Divest, Students for Justice in Palestine at UCI and Anakbayan at UCI, have also received interim suspensions. The letters notifying the organizations of suspension were sent at the same time individual students received suspension letters Wednesday. 

An encampment protester told New University that other student protesters have been receiving suspension letters throughout today, May 9, as well. They also confirmed that one of the student protesters who received a suspension letter was a graduate student. 

View the New University updates above. The original version of this breaking news story can be found below.

Student protestors in the UCI Gaza Solidarity Encampment were suspended on Wednesday, May 8. Three of them were serving members of the negotiations team. 

Student protesters were sent suspension letters for multiple conduct violations. 

Three of the students were a part of the negotiation team that has been meeting with UCI administration to discuss divestment from institutions financially supporting the State of Israel, as well as other demands. 

In a campus-wide email sent out yesterday, May 7, UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman said that student protestors “were not willing to meet with us today [May 7].” Encampment protesters disputed this claim, telling New University that negotiations were not scheduled and they “didn’t refuse negotiations.”

This is a breaking story. Stay with us for live updates.

Skylar Paxton is an Opinion Apprentice. She can be reached at paxtons@uci.edu.

Mohammad “Moh” Samhouri is a 2023-24 Managing Editor. He can be reached at manager@newuniversity.org.

