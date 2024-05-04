Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Gallery: Encampment Day 5 sees faculty walkout

Gallery: Encampment Day 5 sees faculty walkout

By: New U Manager
Photo by Mohammad Samhouri / Staff
Day five of the Gaza Solidarity Encampment saw a faculty walkout in support of the student protestors. See the photo gallery above and continue to follow our coverage at the link in our bio.

(1) Faculty walked out in solidarity with the encampment on Friday (Photo by Sarah Millington / Staff)

(2) The encampment seen on the morning of May 4 from the Infinity Fountain staircase (Photo by Mohammad Samhouri / Staff)

(3) Signs on the encampment border often reference protest slogans and chants. (Photo by Sarah Millington / Staff)

(4) The inside of the encampment as seen from the Physical Sciences Lecture Hall during the morning hours of May 4 (Photo by Mohammad Samhouri / Staff)

(5-10) Signs found on the encampment border, referencing slogans, demands, and shows of solidarity with the protestors. (Photo by Sarah Millington / Staff)

Sarah Millington is a 2023-2024 Photo Editor. She can be reached at photo@newuniversity.org.

Mohammad “Moh” Samhouri is a 2023-2024 Managing Editor. He can be reached at manager@newuniversity.org.

