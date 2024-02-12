‘Good Omens’ Season Two: The ‘Quiet and Gentle’ Romance with a Heart-Wrenching Cliffhanger

Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for season two of “Good Omens.”

Following the recent announcement by Amazon Prime Video, “Good Omens” fans rejoice as Neil Gaiman can begin writing scripts for the third season, with hopes that the earliest it would premiere would be in 2026. With the second season ending on a cliffhanger, and the never-ending 2023 Writers Guild of America strike, season three seemed improbable. Yet, Prime Video confirmed season three of “Good Omens” on Dec. 14, as Gaiman teased its plot in Amazon MGM Studios’ announcement, bringing joy to fans worldwide.

Released on Amazon Prime Video, “Good Omens” returned four years later on July 28 with a second season of whimsical backstories and mystery. As the previous season followed Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s novel of the same title, Gaiman revealed this season would be the bridge to the third, based on an unwritten sequel to Pratchett and Gaiman’s work. In other words, the second season serves as a “quiet, gentle and romantic,” according to Gaiman himself, a story with a heart-wrenching twist, setting the stage for the final season.

The beloved “ineffable husbands,” the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant), return alongside newly added characters: the human duo Maggie (Maggie Service) and Nina (Nina Sosanya); demon Shax (Miranda Richardson); Archangel Saraqael (Liz Carr); and angel Muriel (Quelin Sepulveda). Demon Lord Beelzebub (Shelley Conn) also dons a new face, as their previous actor had scheduling conflicts.

Aziraphale and Crowley perform a miracle to hide an amnesiac Gabriel.

The season kicks off as Aziraphale and Crowley stumble into another predicament when the Supreme Archangel Gabriel suddenly appears at Aziraphale’s door on Earth. Not only is Gabriel naked, but he also has amnesia, leaving him unable to explain his circumstances and much less his bare skin. Thus, Aziraphale and Crowley team up again in a race against Heaven and Hell to solve the mystery behind Gabriel’s appearance/disappearance. While fans can easily speculate Heaven’s reasons for searching for Gabriel, it may be less obvious why Lord Beelzebub was so desperate to burn Hell’s resources in search of him.

As the majority of the series focuses on the duo’s unlikely angelic and demonic teamwork, the essential context for understanding the development of Aziraphale and Crowley’s relationship arises from supplemented flashbacks. Notably, what makes the flashbacks in “Good Omens” so wonderful is that they fit like puzzle pieces with previous events from the first season, which reveal Aziraphale and Crowley’s delightful history in a creative way.

“Fell the Marvelous” rejoicing following a successful performance.

In the aftermath of the events at Soho in 1941 of the previous season, season two introduces the persona of “Fell the Marvelous” and Azpiraphale’s passion for magic tricks, despite generally being poor at them.

Meanwhile, at the Land of Uz in 2500 B.C., it is revealed that it was actually Crowley who initially tempted Aziraphale to try human food for the first time, disgusting other angels who notice him eating on future occasions. Convinced that Heaven is the “good guys,” Aziraphale was constantly depicted as being afraid of going against God’s will. However, Crowley was there to soothe his worries through encouragement to try new human experiences and hobbies — acting as a rational leverage in their relationship while urging the other to take risks. As a result, Aziraphale slowly realizes through indulging in temptation, that many heavenly norms against humanity and morals are unreasonable or silly, revealing Heaven’s corrupt nature and breaking its “good guy” image.

Aziraphale and Crowley’s encounter in the stars.

Perhaps one of the most surprising flashbacks is in episode one, “The Arrival,” where Aziraphale and Crowley meet for the first time in Heaven, before the “Beginning.” Fans were thrilled to learn that it was Aziraphale who seemingly fell for Crowley first, who was being sheltered under his wing. Despite understanding that they are supposed to be mortal enemies, Aziraphale and Crowley seek each other to confide in their shared isolation. Confessing their loneliness, the duo gradually come to trust one another as equals, valuing their unique bond with a fervor so mighty that it can be described as undying love.

With every flashback, their relationship deepens as fans begin piecing together how the couple’s emotions and behavior matured in each other’s presence. Previously Aziraphale was hesitant to be associated with Crowley, but now he acknowledges that they “go back a long time,” indicating his desire to stay with the other. Through loving hints and subtle acts of service, the duo tiptoes around establishing their relationship, resulting in a conflict of assumptions and miscommunication that worsens in this season.

After protecting Gabriel against Shax’s demon army, the season’s mystery is solved as a single fly is revealed to have followed him, carrying Gabriel’s memories of reciprocated feelings for Lord Beelzebub and rejection of Armageddon 2.0. Consequently, it becomes clear as to Heaven and Hell’s reasons for seeking Gabriel, as he was to be punished for disobeying while Beelzebub was desperate for him back. Recovering his memory, the couple reunite in love before departing, betraying their respective sides and canonizing the “ineffable bureaucracy” ship.

The season’s subsequent twist centers on Aziraphale and Crowley craving more from their relationship, inspired by Gabriel and Beelzebub’s successful elopement. However, their attempt to mend decades of dancing around feelings is interrupted by the Voice of God, the Metatron (Derek Jacobi), disrupting the “quiet, gentle and romantic” high that fans rode. Gaiman skillfully utilizes Aziraphale’s religious trauma and Crowley’s desire to be free from both Heaven and Hell, by pitting these characters’ wants and worries against each other. At the center of these anxieties, is their deepest fear of being split apart forever.

Crowley and Aziraphale’s first and final kiss… for now.

Aziraphale momentarily “forgets” Crowley’s goal to separate from either celestial side, having been convinced by the Metatron that he can restore Crowley to “full angelic status” — his growing panic conveyed through Sheen’s frenzied expressions and wide eyes that contrast Tennant’s stressed pacing and stern tone of voice. On the other hand, Crowley decides to confess before it is too late, sensing that Aziraphale still believes in Heaven’s “goodness.” A final attempt to communicate his feelings is made in the most human way he knows, as Crowley grasps Aziraphale’s collar tight and presses a passionate kiss to the other’s lips. Thus, season two climaxes with melancholic angst surrounding the fate of the beloved couple’s future.

Characters Crowley and Aziraphale pictured with Neil Gaiman.

“Good Omens’” season two does a remarkable job at further developing Aziraphale and Crowley’s relationship through flashbacks paired with present-day behavior that indicate their closeness. The spectacular acting between the duo further accentuates their personalities as Sheen displays a range of emotions through facial expressions and Tennant highlights Crowley’s indifference to the world through silly actions, such as stomping like a child or tossing books nonchalantly.

Positive queer representation continues as this season focuses on Nina and Maggie’s sapphic relationship, the joyful canonization of a non-binary pairing, and the feature of an on-screen kiss between non-binary beings. With how detrimental queerbaiting, a harmful marketing tactic used to attract LGTBTQ+ audiences while denying actual representation, is, it is refreshing to watch queer couples openly portrayed and confirmed to be in successful relationships.

While the show’s humor rightfully earned itself time as the number one comedy on Prime Video worldwide, it is not without its moments of heartbreak to entice drama as well. As the showrunner and scriptwriter, Gaiman’s skills shone especially during Aziraphale and Crowley’s separation in the final episode, breaking the fandom’s heart, often with fans becoming a tearful mess before credits rolled.

All episodes and bonus content of “Good Omens” season two stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Natalie Yu is a 2023-2024 Graphic Design Manager. She can be reached at natalicy@uci.edu.