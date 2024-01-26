‘Eaters WBB Cruise Past UC Davis, 79-61, with Balanced Offensive Effort

The UCI Women’s Basketball team (11-6, 5-2) handled the UC Davis Aggies (9-9, 5-3), 79-61, at the Bren Events Center on Jan. 20. UCI was uplifted by four players scoring in double digits, increasing their winning streak to two.

Both teams met earlier this season, where the Anteaters fell short, 57-60, at the University Credit Union Center in Davis, CA on Jan. 6.

The ‘Eaters opened the game opting to start junior guard Amelia Scharpf for the second straight game over redshirt freshman forward Clara Djoko.

During a post-game interview with the New University, UCI head coach Tamara Inoue and Scharpf spoke about the decision to insert her into the starting lineup.

“We hadn’t been starting our quarters well,” Inoue said. “Starting her was the better call and she is used to doing it.”

“It’s all about bringing energy to the game and starting every quarter as strong as possible,” Scharpf said. “It’s been fun these last few games, starting strong and with energy and finishing strong.”

Right on cue, UCI began the game with great energy on both sides of the ball, as senior guard Diaba Konate knocked down a pull-up jumper from the free-throw line area. The ‘Eaters defense followed that up by forcing a ten-second backcourt violation.

Led by junior guard Déja Lee, UCI’s offense was hot to start the game. Lee drilled two contested three-pointers from the wing to position the Anteaters with an early 12-5 advantage into the first media timeout.

After the break, the Aggies responded strongly, converting two layups through traffic from junior guard Bria Shine and sophomore guard Nya Epps. Lee cut off the UC Davis spurt, finishing a layup through contact and completing a three-point play.

During the next offensive possession, Konate confidently knocked down another pull-up jumper, furthering the Anteater lead to 17-9.

After the game, Konate discussed the importance of her taking more jump shots from mid-range.

“It’s my sweet spot,” Konate said in an interview with the New University. “It’s important for me to be effective in that area.”

The Aggies continued to battle, causing a Lee turnover that translated into an easy layup in transition for redshirt sophomore guard Victoria Baker before the end of the quarter, cutting the deficit down to 20-14.

UC Davis senior guard Tova Sabel found her shooting touch at the start of the second quarter. She finished a scoop layup over the top of an Anteater defender, followed by knocking down a triple off a dribble handoff, reducing the UCI lead to one.

It seemed the ‘Eaters’ opening second quarter struggles had come to fruition again, but the squad found a way to respond.

Senior center Nevaeh Parkinson led the charge, blocking an Aggie shot that transitioned into a Lee three-pointer.

Parkinson continued to provide an impact, scoring six of the 11 Anteater points during an 11-5 run, pushing the lead to 31-24 and forcing an Aggies timeout.

After the break, Parkinson and Scharpf took over the game, scoring at will against the Aggies defense.

Scharpf connected on two triples before the half, while Parkinson dominated the paint, getting easy buckets and drawing fouls.

Konate closed the quarter drilling her signature pull-up jumper over the defense before time expired, pushing the ‘Eaters to a commanding 44-31 lead heading into halftime.

In the first half, UCI clicked offensively, shooting 59% from the field and 5-5 from beyond the arc. The Aggies shot 58% from the field and 50% from three, but they turned the ball over eight times, allowing for 10 UCI points.

At the start of the third quarter, Sabel connected on a triple for UC Davis, cutting the deficit down to 10 points. However, the balanced offensive attack from the Anteaters proved to be the difference maker.

A bucket from senior forward Nevaeh Dean, followed by excellent shooting from Scharpf and Konate, put the ‘Eaters in full control of the game.

Mixed with defensive stops, including a timely shot clock violation, the Anteaters jumped out to a 55-36 advantage into the media timeout.

Out of the timeout, Shine knocked down a hook shot over the Anteater defense, seeking some sort of momentum. UCI junior guard Nikki Tom answered with her first three-pointer of the game, awarding UCI with a 20-point lead, their largest of the game.

Credit to the Aggies, who continued to battle, led by star players, Sabel and senior guard Evanne Turner. Both converted on back-to-back triples to cut the lead to 60-46 with two minutes left in the third quarter.

Yet, UCI never took their foot off the gas pedal, as freshman guard Shirel Nahum connected on a three-pointer of her own. The ‘Eaters closed the third quarter with the lead intact, 63-49.

Opening the fourth quarter, the Anteaters kept rolling as graduate guard Moulayna Johnson Sidi Baba completed the and-one opportunity after getting fouled on a jump shot.

Later in the quarter, the Anteater defense prevented the Aggies from building any sort of momentum to create a comeback effort. With about four minutes left in the game, Konate hit a dagger floater to extend the lead to 71-54.

UCI closed out UC Davis, defeating the Aggies 79-61, moving to 5-2 in Big West Conference play.

The ‘Eaters received a balanced scoring attack tonight, having four players score in double figures, led by Konate and Scharpf with 15 points each.

Scharpf finished the game shooting 6-6 from the field and 3-3 from beyond the arc.

“I’ve been repping my shot,” Scharpf said. “I finally stopped thinking tonight and shot the ball.”

This performance from the ‘Eaters made their case for winning the Big West and returning to the Women’s NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.

Although the defense was not their typical display, the ‘Eaters found ways to force turnovers and limit their opposition to below 40% three-point shooting.

In addition, the offense thrived despite an uncharacteristic night from their star guard, Tom, who found herself in foul trouble early.

UCI increased their winning streak to three following a 74-59 win over rival Long Beach State on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Donnell Fuller is a Sports Staff Writer. He can be reached at ddfuller@uci.edu.