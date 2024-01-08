UC Irvine Pulls off Nail-Biter Against Cal State Fullerton, 75-67

The UC Irvine Anteaters (10-5, 3-0) defeated the CSU Fullerton Titans (8-7, 1-2) 75-67 at the Bren Events Center on Jan. 4.

This victory marks the first time that the Anteaters have started 6-0 at home since the 2020-21 season.

The Titans gained an early lead following a jumper by senior guard Tory San Antonio, but the Anteaters answered back with a three-pointer from redshirt senior guard Justin Hohn, putting them ahead 3-2.

The two teams exchanged blows with neither gaining an edge. Fullerton junior guard Grayson Carper nailed a three-pointer to give the Titans a 5-3 advantage, which Irvine answered with a layup by fifth-year guard Pierre Crockrell II.

Both teams continued to go back and forth until UCI redshirt sophomore guard Langston Redfield fouled Titans junior guard Max Jones, who was awarded with and made two free throws, took an 11-9 lead.

Freshman guard Derin Saran jump-started a 6-0 Anteater run with a jumper of his own to deadlock the game at 11. The Anteaters followed up Saran’s bucket with a couple of defensive stops and a jumper from fifth-year forward Dean Keeler. Another bucket by Saran extended the lead to 15-11, a lead which they held for a large remainder of the game.

Hohn jolted another Anteater spurt later in the first half, knocking down a jumper to give the Anteaters their largest lead up to that point, 25-17, with five minutes left in the period.

However, the Titans did not let the Anteaters get the better of them that easily. Fullerton answered with a 5-0 run to cut the Anteater lead to 29-25, until a three-pointer by redshirt junior forward Devin Tillis shifted the momentum back towards the ‘Eaters.

Anteater junior center Bent Leuchten made a three-pointer with five seconds left in the first half as the UCI student section exploded with cheer, extending the Anteater lead to 35-28 going into halftime.

The Anteaters opened the second half on a 6-0 run capped by a Hohn jumper assisted by senior guard Andre Henry. Later in the half, a three-pointer from Saran gave the ‘Eaters their largest lead of the game at 51-36.

A 7-0 run by Fullerton got them back in the game as they connected on multiple opportunities at the free-throw line following multiple Anteater fouls. A tough and-one bucket and ensuing free throw from junior center Zachary Visentin cut the Anteater lead to four, 58-54.

After a layup from Crockrell II, sophomore guard Donovan Oday knocked down a three-pointer putting the score at 60-57, the closest the Titans had been in the second half. An Oday layup cut the lead to one, but a huge three from Saran gave the ‘Eaters a four-point lead on the next possession.

The ‘Eaters held on to the four point advantage until the under four-minute media timeout when Visentin knocked down two free throws after a Leuchten foul to cut the lead to two. Another bucket from Visentin gave the Titans their first lead of the second half, 67-66.

Two free throws from Hohn helped the Anteaters regain the lead and back-to-back clutch jumpers from Crockrell II capped a 6-0 Anteater run. From there, the Anteaters finished off the Titans on the defensive end and connected on their free throws, ending the game on a 9-0 run to walk away with the 75-67 victory.

Following the game, UC Irvine head coach Russell Turner had high praise for his starting point guard after his clutch buckets helped fend off the late Fullerton comeback.

“I just got so much respect and admiration for Pierre Crockrell,” Turner said. “Pierre was huge with the jumpers that he took. His competitive level I felt was high pretty much the whole game.”

The Anteaters were led in scoring by Hohn and Saran, who contributed 17 points each.

The Anteaters completed their weekly home stand on Saturday, Jan. 6, defeating UC Davis 74-71 in overtime to claim the first place spot in the Big West Conference.

Next up, the ‘Eaters will travel to Honolulu, Hawaii to take on The University of Hawai‘i Rainbow Warriors on Thursday, Jan. 11 at the Stan Sheriff Center.



Jack Fedor is a Sports Staff Writer. He can be reached at jfedor@uci.edu.