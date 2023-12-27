Historic WWII Era Hangar in Tustin Burned Down

Update: This article was corrected for grammar and clarity.

The World War II-era wooden hangar in Tustin that caught on fire was declared as fully extinguished as of Dec. 1, according to the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA). The fire was started due to an unknown cause on Nov. 7 and is undergoing investigation.

The remainder of the hangar doors are expected to take two weeks to remove. Residents and veterans mourned the loss of the historic structure as the aftermath generated public health concerns. The City of Tustin announced that it will move forward with exterior soil and interior air/dust sampling for asbestos and lead with the US Environmental Protection Agency, following the Navy North Hangar Fire, according to a press release released on Dec. 20.

The fire at the Marine Corps Air Station Tustin (MCAS Tustin) was reported at around 1 a.m. on Nov. 7. Over 70 firefighters and even helicopters were dispatched, according to The Guardian. Of the north and south hangars at the site, only the north hangar was harmed by the fire and the south hangar remained unaffected.

In response to the fire at MCAS Tustin, OCFA officials determined the best course of action to fight the fire was to allow the engulfed structure to collapse, as extinguishing the fire from the air would “do more harm than good.” The historic structure remained in flames throughout the day, collapsing section by section.

“It was an unfortunate reality of this tragedy,” Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairman Don Wagner told ABC7 Los Angeles.

Orange County declared a state of emergency due to the air pollutants and debris from the Tustin Hangar fire on Nov. 9. According to the county website, the debris was found to have asbestos and other heavy metals, of which certain levels of exposure can have serious impacts on the stomach, lungs and heart that can be life-threatening.

Nearly two weeks after the initial fire, the site was still burning at specific hotspots. However, local officials assured that the hotspots could be extinguished and that the structure was nearly all burned out. Officials reported that only 30 to 40 feet of the north hangar’s west wall remained on Nov. 17.

In light of the hotspots and air pollution concerns, Tustin Unified School District closed their campuses for in-person instruction starting on Nov. 9. As of Nov. 30, 28 out of 30 schools were cleared for in-person class.

According to air safety charts from the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD), from Nov. 11, smoke conditions in the area were “moderate.” However, health officials advised limited outdoor activities if smoke or ash could be observed.

As of Nov. 30, levels of pollutants like asbestos and heavy metals were observed not to pose a health risk per an air quality report provided by the city of Tustin. Contractors with investigation and mitigation teams in Tustin continue to remove debris from the fire in nearby and residential areas.

“For years those hangars welcomed us home,” Tustin resident Debbie Baker stated to the LA Times. “It’s what made this community special.”

In its history, the MCAS Tustin underwent multiple name and functional changes as it supported U.S. military operations. The hangars at the site were built in 1942 for Navy blimps and were originally named the Santa Ana Naval Air Station. They were made primarily of 2 million board feet of Oregon Douglas dir wood, totaling structures over 17 stories high, over 1,000 feet long and nearly 300 feet wide, according to the LA Times.

The hangars were built in around six months as the United States was entering World War II and were decommissioned in 1949. The station was transferred to the Marine Corps in 1951, as part of the Korean War effort, and was reactivated as the Marine Corps Air Facility Santa Ana in 1961. Through the Vietnam War, the base was used as a maintenance and training facility for helicopters and pilots, and testing for radar installations. In 1978, the station was renamed the Marine Corps Air Station Tustin.

The MCAS Tustin closed for all operational uses in July 1999. Since its closure, some of the land near the base has been utilized for residential, commercial, educational and open-space uses. Tustin Legacy is a community of 1,600 acres developed on the land of the former MCAS Tustin. The community features a main shopping center, schools, an Army Reserve among other facilities.

More information and daily updates on the fire, debris clean-up and air pollution monitoring may be found on the city of Tustin website.

Tustin Mayor Austin Lumbard spoke to the LA Times on the legacy of the MCAS Tustin, a historical landmark in the community.

“This is not the end for what we call the north hangar that was envisioned,” Lumbard said.

“[The structure burning like this,] it’s not the dignified treatment that it deserves.”

Ian Erickson is a City News Intern for the fall 2023 quarter. He can be reached at icericks@uci.edu.