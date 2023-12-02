Jung Kook: The ‘GOLDEN’ Child

BTS member Jung Kook released his first solo album “GOLDEN,” officially establishing himself in the Western music scene , on Nov. 3. The album earned him critical acclaim with BTS fans, also known as ARMY, and music fans alike. Leading up to “GOLDEN,” Jung Kook has ridden the waves of success consistently in his musical journey, achieving multiple milestones with less than a handful of solo songs. With the artistic freedom he possesses as a soloist, Jung Kook has showcased his versatility and maturation.

Approximately a year after BTS’ hiatus announcement in June 2022, Jung Kook dropped his first record-breaking single “Seven (feat. Latto),” a UK garage tune and the most popular track on “GOLDEN.”

Although the radio-friendly version of “Seven” expresses Jung Kook’s commitment to loving his partner all days of the week, the explicit version embodies another persona of Jungkook, blowing the clean version right out of the water. The explicit version delivers a melodious ode to frequent sexual intimacy with his significant other. His desire is accompanied by soft hip thrusts and smooth below-the-belt choreography in the song’s performance video. Latto contributes to “Seven” with unmatched flair, rapping extensively about her assertiveness in the bedroom.

Fans were taken aback by the new explicit theme in Jung Kook’s music, more so as Jung Kook called the explicit version of “Seven” his way of “being honest.” Although Jung Kook acknowledges that ARMY thinks of him as the 15-year-old he was when he debuted in BTS, he has stated that he’d like to show different sides of himself to evolve his artistry, even if the “sides” in question may seem indecent.

However, “Seven” isn’t the first instance where Jung Kook thought outside the box when creating his own sound. In 2020, he released one of his first self-composed ballads, “Still With You.” The song experiments with jazz production and uses his grounded lower register, deviating from Jung Kook’s high notes that ARMY often hear in poppy BTS solo tracks like “Begin” and “Euphoria.” Two years later, Jung Kook deviated once again and was featured on “Stay Alive,” an R&B, momentum-filled hit produced by fellow BTS member SUGA. Jung Kook conveyed sophisticated emotions of longing and desperation in a series of soulful riffs, different from the cheery demeanor he usually projects in his voice.

Despite some pushback to Jung Kook’s nonconformity to family-friendly music standards, “Seven” has garnered over a billion streams on Spotify since its release on July 14, becoming the fastest song to reach a billion streams on the platform.

Per the overwhelming success of “Seven,” Jung Kook followed up with “3D (feat. Jack Harlow),” the second single from his album on Sept. 29. “3D” was announced during Jung Kook’s set at the Global Citizen Festival, where he performed in front of a whopping 60,000 people.

In “3D,” Jung Kook takes on 2000s R&B pop, channeling his inner Justin Timberlake with the help of cowbell-like instrumentals, scatty vocal technique and street-style dance. Like in “Seven,” Jung Kook lusts after his lover, this time teasing the idea of a sexual interaction, with lyrics of wanting to “see it in motion” — a cheeky yet subtle line. Jack Harlow, the featured artist on the track, is more crass, his playful raps conveying that he can attain multiple sexual partners with his confidence and ability to reciprocate their energy.

As expected, the seductive undertones of “3D” were well-received, dethroning the number one spot “Seven” previously claimed on the Global 200 Billboard chart.

“Standing Next To You” is the final boss of singles for “GOLDEN.” Featuring only Jung Kook, the song and music video most effectively demonstrates his unparalleled talents of warm, powerhouse vocals and agile dancing, which truly make him the “all-rounder” of the world’s biggest boy group today.

On “Standing Next to You,” Jung Kook does funk justice, flirting with disco synths and a head-bopping baseline that synchronizes perfectly with his vocal dexterity. Jung Kook moves seamlessly from Michael Jackson-inspired falsettos to explosive belting, making “Standing Next to You” sonically complex. In the music video, he adds a series of side-to-side kick movements, wobbly leg motions and pelvic grabs, reminiscent of a true Broadway performer. In the song, Jung Kook states that his feelings for a special someone are genuine and grow stronger by the day.

Despite his fears and the seemingly overpowering chunk of sexual chemistry in his songs, Jung Kook selflessly testifies that nothing can stand in the way of his adoration. He hints that his relationship has now solidified into something serious, perhaps being ready to settle down and show ARMY that he is, indeed, a grown man who knows what he wants — sexually and emotionally.

Even if the other B-side tracks on “GOLDEN” are upbeat pop songs, some notable ones further prove Jung Kook’s defiance and flexibility. “Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer)” immediately reels listeners in with a danceable reggaeton rhythm and Jung Kook’s sensuous, breathy timbre, indicating his attempts at enticing a woman who is too good for him. “Hate You,” a melancholy piano ballad highlighting Jung Kook’s poignant tenor, was equally shocking, as Jung Kook declares his hatred for an ex. His hate stems from a place of hurt and conflict on whether he has the right to articulate his contempt.

On the day “GOLDEN” was released, Jung Kook sold an astounding 2 million copies of the album. Merely a week later, he performed on the TODAY Show and at the TSQ stage in Times Square — an impromptu performance where thousands of ARMY waited in the freezing New York weather to watch him.

Jung Kook’s determination to reinvent his cookie-cutter K-pop image and make the brave transition into a refined dimension of mainstream music is as admirable as it is impressive, and the album’s title only reaffirms that he is a rare, once-in-a-lifetime artist.

