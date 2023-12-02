‘A Raisin in the Sun’: A Story That Shines an Inspirational Light on the Beauty of Life

South Coast Repertory held a three-week-long production of Lorraine Hansberry’s classic Broadway production “A Raisin in the Sun,” directed by Khanisha Foster, from Oct. 22 to Nov. 12. The creative crew and cast have been on a successful streak of perfectly executing shows that inspire a classic and inspirational take on dreaming of a better life.

Set in South Side Chicago, a black family experiences the ups and downs of family life, involving financial situations and social class issues. After Big Walter, the family’s father, died, his headstrong wife Lena Younger (Veralyn Jones), also known as Mama, and the rest of his family anticipate a huge insurance payout that would provide endless opportunities for a new life. The Youngers are left wondering how to use that money strategically and beneficially for the whole family.

The eldest son, Walter Lee Younger (C.J. Lindsey), selfishly asks to use the money to invest in a liquor store with his friends, while his compassionate wife Ruth (Tiffany Yvonne Cox) simply wants to provide more space and opportunities for their son, Travis (Nathan Broxton). Lena would rather spend the money on a brand-new house to fulfill the dreams that her husband shared with her, while Big Walter’s ambitious younger sister Beneatha (Ashembaga Jaafaru) desires the money for her medical school tuition.

The production did exceptionally well in crafting a comfortable and natural atmosphere for the audience.The realistic acting and setting insinuated that the audience was within the scene, watching a casual family interaction. The ambiance of the crowd and the venue was warm and welcoming. From the moment the play began, there was immediate attention directed towards the stage as lights dimmed and the spotlight shined bright on the stage.

The show first opened with Travis taking a nap on the couch, and his mom waking him up to get ready for school. As trivial and mundane as the situation seems, it’s the foundation for the whole theme of the story, being the struggle poverty and societal hierarchies provide for the average family. However, the ending of the first act takes a huge turn from the beginning. As situations became more and more intense, the audience gasped in shock with their jaws dropped, anxiously anticipating what might happen in the next act.

The beginning of the second act was immersing, with the set still feeling warm and comfortable and the characters just as captivating, though the situation around the insurance payout had become much more intense. The second act takes the audience on an emotional rollercoaster as Walter loses a large portion of his father’s money because of the investments he put into the liquor store. As the family’s hope for a better life is overthrown, the audience is left with a feeling of despair. After tough decisions are made to preserve the family’s pride, the Youngers collectively decide to forgive each other and fulfill Big Walter’s dream of moving into a new home.

There was not a dry eye left in the room by the end of the show. Down each aisle, there were couples, friends and family crying in response to the inspirational nature of the play. The crowd’s applause seemed neverending, and audiences left the theater with big smiles and teary eyes.

Although the play takes place in only one setting, the story’s impact is astronomical. The attention to detail in the mise-en-scène was impeccable, from stirring real eggs in a bowl to the sound of howling wind when opening a window. The portrayal of the story made it a groundbreaking, seminal play, and the authenticity of the storytelling shed light on relatable family hardships that any audience could sympathize with.

South Coast Repertory’s production did not need big, red velvet curtains to open and close the show. The gentle brightening and dimming of lights left an openness for audiences to absorb the events they had just witnessed. There wasn’t a grand orchestra to emphasize the significance of situations, the bare-bones structures and brilliant acting skills were all needed for an outstanding show. The simple sounds of voices and the daily rumble and mumble of life that usually goes unnoticed provided that raw and organic perspective that was gracefully portrayed on stage.

South Coast Repertory’s American Icon Series started with this wonderful and exceptionally touching play that showcased raw emotion and a beautifully realistic American story. Attempting to display the stories of American struggles portrayed throughout the history of plays and theater, the showing of “A Raisin in the Sun” was a great story to initiate this year’s series.

