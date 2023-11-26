UCI Hands Eastern Washington University Their First Loss, 71-63

The UCI Women’s Basketball team (2-2) handed the Eastern Washington University Eagles (3-1) their first loss of the 2023-24 season, 71-63, at the Bren Events Center on Monday, Nov. 20.

Entering the game, the ‘Eaters were looking for a bounce-back performance following a disappointing 37-52 loss to Saint Mary’s on Nov. 14. The game was a huge opportunity for UCI, playing the undefeated Eagles team who entered the season as the favorites to win the Big Sky Conference, as voted upon in the 2023-24 Big Sky Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

The Anteaters kicked the night off strong behind a great performance from senior forward Nevaeh Dean, scoring two early baskets for a 4-0 advantage.

Much like their home opener, the ‘Eaters started the game with a high level of intensity on both ends of the floor. After a missed Eagles’ shot, junior guard Déja Lee grabbed the board and drove coast to coast for a layup, pushing the lead to 8-0.

Eagles junior forward Jaydia Martin retaliated with her own layup for Eastern Washington’s first field goal of the game. Graduate guard Jamie Loera scored the first three of her 17 points of the night with a three-pointer, cutting UCI’s lead to 8-5.

Following a timeout, the Eagles continued their push, as Martin converted a layup to cut the lead down to one point. The ‘Eaters responded with a Lee three-pointer, ending a nearly two-minute scoreless drought.

In the final minute of the first quarter, UCI senior guard Diaba Konate drove to the rim and finished through traffic to complete the three-point play for a 16-10 lead. Konate finished the quarter making yet another play, finding the cutting redshirt freshman forward Clara Djoko for an easy layup before the horn.

In a common theme for the night, the Eagles fought back, cutting the lead to 22-17 following a mid-range jumper from Loera. However, UCI responded with a 7-2 run, capped by a three-pointer from freshman guard Shirel Nahum for a 29-19 lead heading into a media timeout.

After the timeout, the Anteaters ballooned their lead to 13 points on a three-pointer from junior guard Nikki Tom. Yet, Eastern Washington remained in the game, going on an 8-2 run to close the half as senior guard Jacinta Buckley made a layup to cut the lead to 32-27. The ‘Eaters halted the Eagles momentum as Parkinson snagged an offensive board to convert a putback layup to end the first half, putting the ‘Eaters ahead 34-27.

UCI sprinted out to a quick 38-31 lead following the break after Tom sunk two free throws. The tide once again turned in favor of the Eagles when Lee picked up her fourth personal foul early in the third.

The Eagles capitalized on the Anteater foul trouble, cutting the lead down to 38-36 after Buckley converted two free throws. UCI again countered Eastern Washington’s run with one of their own.

Tom forced a turnover, capitalizing on one of her five steals in the game with an easy layup in transition to push the lead to 43-36. The next play, she sunk a mid-range jump shot through the contact, finishing the three-point play to put the lead back at 10.

In the fourth quarter, Eagles redshirt sophomore guard Aaliyah Alexander came to life, scoring 14 of her 17 points to uplift her squad. Alexander hit a three-pointer late in the fourth quarter to once again cut the lead to two, 55-53. Lee matched with her own three-pointer, pushing the lead back up to five.

Two possessions later, Alexander yet again nailed a three-pointer, this time tying the game at 58. After a missed jump shot from Konate, Alexander drilled her fourth three-pointer of the quarter to give Eastern Washington their first lead of the game, 61-58.

After a timeout, UCI pieced together a much-needed offensive possession as Parkinson finished a layup over the top of the Eagles’ defense. On the ensuing defensive possession, Konate applied pressure to force Alexander to step out of bounds. The ‘Eaters followed the defensive stop with a go-ahead layup from Parkinson off the assist from Konate, as UCI retook the lead, 62-61.

With 36.4 seconds left in the ball game, Dean, under duress, drained a three-pointer from the top of the key to put the Anteaters up 65-61. The ‘Eaters successfully held off the Eagles’ attempt for late-game heroics, giving them their first loss of the season, 71-63, and earned a huge standing ovation from the Anteater faithful.

Dean discussed what was going through her mind when she drilled the dagger three-pointer.

“I wasn’t thinking,” Dean said in an interview with the New University. “I knew my teammates and coaches had the confidence in me to shoot the ball.”

Head Coach Tamara Inoue spoke on the importance of the win for her team.

“For us, these are the games we want to be in to see how we can compete,” Inoue said. “These [games] are what we want to play, we want to play really tough teams.”

The ‘Eaters traveled to Stockton during Thanksgiving Weekend to participate in the Tiger Turkey Tip-Off. They defeated St. Thomas, 74-63, on Nov. 24 and Pacific University, 66-60, on Nov. 25.

