Spotlight on Vermillion Vocalists

When stars are sprinkled throughout the navy blue canvas sky, a fiery billow of vermillion voices overflows the quiet evenings on UCI’s campus. Vermillion Vocalists (Vevo) Music Director Destinee Foster leads the 18 burgundy and red topped members into a circle. The circle warms up.

First, Foster leads the group by imitating various sirens, then by following the keys on a piano, and finally improvising the chorus of a song they all like. Throughout the routine, the tones range from high to low, almost like a mesmerizing sound-like clock revolving around the crimson circle.

The circle is heated within. The circle crackles. Some laughter and jokes are thrown within, everyone excited about each other’s performance, energized from each other’s voices. But Foster gathers the team, straightens the circle and states a song to harmonize. Slow Dancing in the Dark – Joji. No instruments necessary. All they need are their voices. Momentarily, the room hushes. Then the main singer steps forward and pierces the stillness, a powerful yet softly spoken tone. Suddenly, his voice lifts, supported by the voices of his peers behind him. Their collective harmonic tones intertwine centerstage, beautifully matching the melody of the sole voice. A grand harmony enraptures the room. Their song is contagious, enticing listeners to join in.

When their set ends, joy saturates the singer’s face. He bursts out in laughter and walks across the line of club members. All exchanging compliments, love, and positive emotions. It’s Vevo’s usual routine. Their routine of long two and a half hours of practice, drills, and brainstorming. Their routine to prepare for the biggest competition of the year held every March: the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA). The routine they start during fall quarter.

Vevo holds their audition at the start of each school year, during the early weeks of fall quarter. They hold mixers, set up booths at the anteater involvement fair, and—like most other organizations on campus—hang flyers. Vevo also posts frequently on social media such as stories on Instagram or highlight reels on their YouTube page. A Cappella doesn’t receive as much attention as the bigger clubs or sports on campus, but with all their efforts, their voices drew special talents to auditions within the past years.

Vevo president Matthew Cho never envisioned himself joining a collegiate A Cappella group, but during one fateful night in his freshman year two year ago, he stumbled upon an A Cappella mixer and listened to various groups perform. Based off of a mere coinflip in high school, he had experience with choir and music for much of his high school life. With the eagerness to join a club, he was immediately drawn into these performances.

“It was one song that [Vevo] performed, E.T. by Katy Perry,” Cho said. “It was a really intense, very upbeat energy song and the old beatboxer was really good. It was just such an overly talented group of people, I just wanted to be a part of it.”

Since his freshman year, he worked his way up becoming the treasurer of the club to now the president. Along with running the club, Cho also conducts beatboxing, coordinating impressive beats to match the flow and tempo of each song.

Another amazingly gifted member of the club is Vevo Music Director Destinee Foster. Growing up in a heavy musical background — with family members also in the field and going to a music based school from 2-12 grade — Foster set her sights on being involved with UCI’s music scene.

After a long day of visiting different booths at the Anteater Involvement Fair in her freshman year of college, she couldn’t find an organization she truly loved. That was until her roommate pointed out a small pocket of Aldrich Park they hadn’t seen yet. She tagged along.

Between the frat and sorority lined booths was a hidden gem. Vermillion Vocalists. She passed by the booth and a member of the club called out to her, “Are you interested in singing?”

Foster perked up. YES! She immediately said. The member led Foster inside the booth where she met a few other vocalists and instantly cliqued. They talked about music, artists, Ariana Grande, and she finally asked what the group did. “We’re an a cappella group,” they answered.

She was intrigued and attended the mixer later on. Encaptivated from the harmonic voices of each member and how prominent their sound was without any instrument, she knew she wanted to be a part of the group.

“I felt so connected with all of them so immediately,” Foster said. “That whole week was pretty stressful because I really wanted to get in. I was like, ‘if I don’t get in, I’m NOT doing anything else.’ I feel like I felt it right at the beginning, that family aspect. It just immediately comes through.”

Vevo treasurer Brian Lien was also drawn into the group’s dynamic energy and familial closeness. Like most of the other members, one of Lien’s favorite hobbies is singing. He participated in choir since elementary school and went into show choir in high school. Lien was set on joining a musical group during his freshman year of college.

Being a STEM major as well, he wanted to escape from the work-heavy assignments and have an organization—as well as a group of people—he was passionate about, could have fun in, and could take seriously.

Like many new freshmen and transfer students, Lien introduced himself in his class group on Facebook. A member from an a cappella club messaged him after they noticed Lien wrote he was interested in singing. Lien was interested so he combed through the several other groups at UCI. Uniting Voices. Aerodynamics. Circle of Fifths. Vermillion Vocalists.

After auditioning for a few groups, he got callbacks from Uniting Voices, Circle of Fifths, and Vermillion Vocalists. During these callbacks, he met with members outside each group to feel who he clicked with the most and where chemistry was the strongest. He was allured to Vevo from “the vibes,” Lien said. “I think this one was just the most welcoming and friendly feeling.”

Collectively, all three members were blown away at the prominence a cappella has. The way the group solely relies on each other’s voices, trusting each other in every performance, and conveying a message without instruments.

“It takes a lot more to use your voice as your only tool, and not only that, but to do that in a group setting with other like minded people who love making music, I think that’s how the familial aspect comes into play,” Foster said.

Vevo has a powerful bond that’s cultivated throughout the year. Practices held twice a week for two and a half hours, one-on-one meetings, group activities, after-practice dinner sessions, gaming nights, and even living together all give members that valuable quality time with each other to build such an impactful chemistry on and off the stage. With every interaction, each member echoes each other’s strengths building an unspoken understanding in singing, choreography, movements, and tones while covering for each other’s weaknesses. As a team, they have little flaws, a tight connection where they frequently share a laugh and build each other up.

“We put in a lot of time into crafting the song how we want them to sound up into the last second,” Foster said. “And I think we just trust each other a lot, it’s really funny because we all feel so non-confident about ourselves when we sing. But as a group, we depend on each other a lot.”

As they prepare early in the year for the ICCAs held in March, Vevo gathers and chooses a narrative that links each song together. In their most recent tourney, their theme revolved around love and relationships. Their first song, Move! by Niki, portrayed the happiness of newfound love; a song where the person in love is obsessed with the other person without knowing why. The middle of their set was Dancing in the Dark by Joji; a darker, sadder side of love. One where the person is alone in their feelings, unsure of what to do with their emotions. In their last song of the set, they performed All for Us by Labrinth and Zendaya; a very impactful side of love.

“All for Us is kind of like this big, powerful ‘I can do anything if it’s for my people’ kind of love,” Cho said. “It’s a really powerful kind of love that’s maybe unhinged.”

With this set, Vevo finished first in the quarter-finals of the ICCA in Downey, beating a friendly rival who they always compete with in the ICCA, Uniting Voices, Chapman University’s ChapTones, and even UCLA’s Bruin Harmony.

They moved onto the semi-finals held in Salem, Oregon and started a gofundme page since they don’t receive money from the school. They acquired almost $4,000 but the 19 member group still needed to pay for some of the trip out-of-pocket. Even then, the small hump never wavered their invigorated spirits as it was one of their best runs in the past few years.

A couple years prior, Vevo placed second in the quarter-finals, falling just behind the ChapTones by an excruciating one point. However, they couldn’t move forward because of the spread of COVID in 2020, canceling the whole ICCA competition for that year and the next.

During the duration of COVID, much of the team graduated and the shrunken nine-member Vevo team scrambled to find fresh voices as well as filling the previous roles such as club president, secretary, and choreographer. Vevo veterans stupped up to fill the empty roles. Practices were difficult to hold through Zoom sessions due to lag. With members dealing with their own situations, people living in different time zones, and being solely remote, the club wasn’t as active as they usually were.

“I think during COVID, I kind of lost my love for a cappella because I really loved it for who was in it and everything that we did,” Lien said. “But this year definitely brought it back. It made me realize how important having these things in person really is… Covid definitely brought obstacles but I’m glad that we’re pretty much past that.”

After placing first in the quarter-finals against the SoCal a cappella region, Vevo came out of the year stronger than ever. With the upcoming competition being one of their best, nerves took hold in some members. In hotel rooms, everyone shared a memorable deep talk, advised each other on how to take care of their voices, bought special teas and cough drops, and reviewed YouTube videos together. On their own time, people individually rehearsed, practiced dance moves, and took advice from alumni.

“We always have a talk before we get into something,” Lien said. “Usually Destinee puts everyone in the same mood, reminding us whatever happens, we won in our own ways. We already got so far and we’ve worked so hard for this.”

After Foster’s encouraging pep talk, she rallied the team and readied them during the final hours of the semi-finals. This year, Vevo placed in the top five of the ICCA’s quarter-finals. Though they couldn’t move onto the final rounds of the championship, their hard work, bonding time, and exposure to other teams put them ahead for next year’s ICCA competition.

For next year’s tournament, Cho found the team should grind more. To put more time and work into ensuring their choreography and coordination is seamless. In creating sets and themes that are extremely coherent with each other. He noticed with the other teams, each song smoothly blended into each other. It seemed like one continuous story. On the other hand, he felt Vevo’s jumped around.

“I think the first place group had no breaks in between, so it was just a continuous 10-minute set,” Cho said.

Although the next ICCA tournament is next year, Vevo is still preparing for several other events throughout the spring quarter, both on campus and in Orange County. They continue to hold practices every week as well as strengthen their relationships with each other. Their passion for a capella glows brighter with every day. Their warm dynamic and their vermillion voices can still be heard during week eight’s spring showcase.

Avi Gokool is a Sports Editor for the 2021-2022 school year. He can be reached at sports@newuniversity.org