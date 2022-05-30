Anteater Baseball Loses in the 12th Inning Against CSU Bakersfield, 7-8￼

The UCI Baseball team (30-22, 14-12) fell short against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners, 7-8, (18-29, 11-14) at Anteater Ballpark in Irvine on May 21.

Both teams started off the game strong going into the first inning. At the top of the first, CSU Bakersfield sophomore infielder Aaron Casillas hit a single into center field. This was followed by sophomore catcher and outfielder James Bell hitting a two-run home run, putting the Roadrunners up 2-0.

UCI sophomore outfielder Caden Kendle walked to first after a hit-by-pitch at the bottom of the inning. With redshirt sophomore outfielder Nathan Church up at bat, a missed catch at first base allowed time for Kendle to score a home run and Church to make it to third. UCI scored another run after a wild pitch, tying the game with 2-2.

At the top of the third, a double and throwing error put Roadrunner and sophomore outfielder Jashia Morrissey at third base. CSUB scored yet another run, putting them ahead 3-2, once junior outfielder AJ Miller hit an RBI.

Although no runs were made by the ‘Eaters in the third inning, they held off the Roadrunners entering the fourth. They tied the game yet again once Kendle hit a home run into left field.

After both teams faced a scoring drought in the fourth and fifth innings, another hit-by-pitch placed Church at first base, and freshman infielder William “Dub” Gleed hit an RBI to give the ‘Eaters a 4-3 lead to end the inning.

After base hits from sophomore catcher Abraham “Bam” Garcia-Pacheco and graduate infielder Taishi Nakawake, Kendle’s base hit allowed for an RBI by Garcia-Pacheco at the bottom of the eighth. Nakawake scored another RBI after sophomore infielder Woody Hadeen hit a single into left center field. The inning ended with the ‘Eaters in the lead, 6-3.

Entering the top of the ninth, sophomore outfielder CSUB’s Nic Anderson-Vine hit a lead-off single into left field. Once the ‘Eaters gave up two walks to first, a wild pitch caused Anderson-Vine to score from third base. Freshman infielder Cody Hendriks followed with a hit into left center field, leading to an RBI double and a tie game, 6-6.

When the game entered its 11th inning, Hendriks made it to first after a controversial hit-by-pitch. The Roadrunners scored another run once Morrissey hit an RBI into right center field.

At the bottom of the 11, UCI redshirt junior infielder Justin Torres hit a ground ball into center field, followed by an additional ground ball hit by sophomore catcher Thomas McCaffrey. Torres tied the game, 7-7, scoring off of a passed ball.

To begin the 12th inning, CSUB freshman infielder Matt Kurata made a base hit into right field, followed by two walks for the Roadrunners. With bases loaded, another walk to first caused CSUB to take the lead, 8-7.

After their defense fell through towards the end of this battle, the ‘Eaters were unable to score in the 12th inning, giving the Roadrunners a win to end the night.

UC Irvine faced CSU Bakersfield in two additional matches that weekend on May 20 and 22, both of which were wins for the Anteaters.



Leila Amiri is a Sports Intern for the spring 2022 quarter. She can be reached at amiril@uci.edu.